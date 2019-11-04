Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs as US based Boxers suffer mixed fortunes

By Sean Devers

A much larger crowd than the previous night turned up on Saturday for the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Terrence Alli National Open Championships at the National Gymnasium and witnessed a night of Knock-outs in which the pair of USA based fighters suffered mixed fortunes.

Half of the eight fights failed to go the distance, while USA based Guyanese pugilists had contrasting results in their boxing debuts on home soil.

Fighting in the Bantamweight division, Asheer Al Azeem, fighting out of the Forgotten Youths Foundation (FYF) beat Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Clinton Clarke, while towering Super Heavyweight Stephen Chan lost to Soldier Antonio Williams in a bout in which both Boxers were sent to the Canvas.

With the usual beating of drums whenever a GDF boxer entered the ring the Army lost two of the seven bouts they were involved in.

After an Exhibition bout between Soldiers Lincoln Murray and Jermaine Grant started the night’s action, GDF’s Jullius Kesney stopped Rose Hall Jammer’s Rafael Sebastian in 1:26 minutes of the opening round of their bantamweight encounter to start the night of stoppages.

Al Azeem and Clarke began by trading punches, Al Azeem pushing forward but most of his attacking shots missed the target as Clarke counterpunched.

The fight included lots of clinches and mostly fought at close range with many of the body shots taken on their arms and gloves.

Both boxers were warned for not keeping their heads up and Clarke caught the FYF pugilist with a crunching right to his head as he lunged forward but Al Azeem retaliated with some good combinations of his own and did just enough to win the bout.

The bout between the talented teenager Shamar Halley and Delroy Fordyce, who kept pushing and leaning on Halley, saw Fordyce executing a flurry of punches but most were well defended by Halley who got hit a few times as Fordyce manhandled the inexperienced FYF fighter to win the fight.

Jamal Eastman from Rose Hall Jammers began in an aggressive manner but was caught with a hard right cross that staggered him resulting the fight being stopped in 1:15 seconds of first round.

Ricola’s Shamar Beaton, in only his fourth fight was hit on his nose by a straight right and did not have the experience or will get through the

mishap and remained kneeling on the Canvas as the fight was stopped with five seconds left in the first round.

Omar Sukhdeo from FYF had his fight with GDF’s Osbert Robinson stopped when a brutal right hook connected to his right eye and the fight was halted in 1:44 seconds of the first round.

The Championships were scheduled to conclude last night with big names like Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam among the ‘big’ boys in local amateur boxing competing in the finals.