Some adults using children to commit crimes – Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security Kemraj Ramjattan made this worrying revelation on a recent radio programme.

Ramjattan has indicated that this a challenge for law enforcement entities, since in many cases the perpetrators cannot be prosecuted.

This is because individuals aged fourteen and under are not deemed to be criminally responsible.

He said that many crimes are committed by extremely young individuals.

According to Ramjattan, these youths are being recruited by adults to engage in unlawful acts, particularly pick-pocketing and snatching items from citizens.

He said when they are arrested, parents and guardians rush to provide birth certificates to show that they are under age.

The Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan had recently noted that many youths are unaware of how negatively a criminal record can impact on their future.

Minister Ramjattan stated that criminal records can reduce developmental opportunities for youths, and cause them to remain in a life style that is criminally oriented.

In this regard, the GPF will be initiating several workshops to steer youths into a positive direction, and implement crime prevention exercises for youths.

There are plans also to beef up security through increased police presence and patrols in several areas. Special focus will also be placed on youths riding around on bicycles and motorcycles as the festive season draws nearer.

Some 39 arrests have been made in this area thus far according to Minister Ramjattan.