Soca song triggers chopping death at Mahaicony bar

A young mans drunken antics to the popular soca song Run with it, appeared to have triggered the brutal murder of a farmer at a popular drinking spot in Belmont, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

David Big Mouth Micah, of Bushy Park Village ECD, was chopped to death at around 23:00 hrs on Saturday by a 20-year-old from Belmont, Mahaicony.

It is alleged that both men were drinking red wine at Goat Bar, located at Belmont, Mahaicony, when the DJ started to play a popular soca song called “Run With it”.

The song was is by Grenadian Soca artiste Mr. Killer.

In response to the line “run with it,” the youth with whom Micah was drinking went outside and picked up a bicycle belonging to one of the patrons.

The bicycle owner was not amused, and dealt the youth several slaps.

The assaulted youth left and returned with a cutlass, and a fight ensued between him and the bicycle owner.

It was while trying to make peace between the men that the youth chopped Micah several times. The injured man was pronounced dead at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

The victims twin brother, Cedric Micah, told Kaieteur News that the bar owner confirmed that his brother was not the aggressor.

“My brother does normally go by the bar and drink he lil rum and I aint see nothing wrong with that. My brother is not a trouble maker… this killing what happened here is a senseless one.”

“I cant see that he (suspect) had an argument with another man and then killed my brother for something he did not do. Is not my brother slap he up… When I reach at the scene this morning, the suspect was still at the scene with the cutlass in his hand. And when I start move up to see where he chop my brother, he (the suspect) tell me that he gon chop me to. When I do get to see my brother… if you see how he chopped up Big Mouth, all over my brother head get chop, all pon he shoulder.”

David who was described as a loving and caring individual leaves to mourn his mother and six siblings.