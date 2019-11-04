Sixteen murders in fourteen days

By Shikema Dey

Sixteen people have been murdered across Guyana’s ten administrative regions within the space of two weeks.

The killings have occurred from midway October to November 2.

The common motives behind many of these killings include armed robbery, alcohol and arguments that got out of control.

ROBBERY WAS THE MOTIVE

The madness began on October 12, when a four member crew of Berbice fishermen was reported missing after their abandoned boat turned up near the Wellington Park foreshore.

After investigations, it was revealed that the men were robbed of their loot, bound, chopped and thrown overboard. So far, only two bodies have been recovered.

The killings continued on the night of October 13, 2019, when 32-year-old Jason Bowen’s body was discovered on the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Queenstown. The victim bore severe facial injuries.

It is alleged that an eyewitness stated that a suspect, 24-year-old Ishaka John and Bowen were involved in a scuffle when John took out his belt, wrapped it around Bowen’s neck and tightened the noose until the victim took his last breath.

John was captured by public-spirited citizens, handed over to the police, and was charged with murder.

The very next day, on October 14, 2019, in a brazen daylight robbery like something out of an action movie, armed bandits in less than a minute attempted to rob popular gold miner 44-year-old Deon Stoll.

It all went down in the parking lot of El Dorado Trading, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown.

But Stoll and his driver were both armed, bandits and victim exchanged gunfire. In the ensuing gun battle, Stoll, his driver, 45-year-old Clayton Powley and a security guard from the company were shot.

Stoll, however, did not survive his injuries.

CCTV footage showed Stoll had shot one of the bandits twice to his abdomen, as the robber retreated to the getaway car.

The alleged bandit turned out to be Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan. He was captured by police days after the incident with a suspected bullet wound to his shoulder.

Mere hours after Stoll was slain, the body of 18-year-old Olijah Chesney, a Guyana Defence Force rank was found in the Tucville Squatting Area. His body bore two gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old from the same area was later charged for Chesney’s murder. It was alleged that the two men had fallen out over the purchase of a motorcycle.

The next day, on October 15, 2019, the action moved to the West Berbice area where 59-year-old Gregory Adolphus Pluck Reynolds was killed by suspected bandits.

According to reports, three men had barged into Pluck’s home. While his wife and grandchildren sought refuge in the upper flat of his No. 8 WCB home, the intruders shot Pluck once to the heart.

While robbery was initially thought as the motive, it was later revealed that the killers had left over $700,000 that Reynolds had in his possession when he was attacked.

This led investigators to look at the murder as an execution.

A father of three was later charged for this murder.

THE MADNESS RESUMES

Things were quiet for a few days with police vigorously working to apprehend suspects and bring justice.

But the madness resumed on October 20, 2019 when 22-year-old Noel Rampersaud was accosted, stabbed and left to die in a nearby gutter of his Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara home.

Rampersaud, a fisherman by profession, had only recently come back from a trip and was out celebrating his earnings.

The suspect, 20-year-old Ramesh Ramdeen, reportedly saw Rampersaud walking home and a scuffle ensued. The fisherman was stabbed several times but it was that stab to the region of his heart that caused his demise.

Ramdeen called “Brafee” was later arrested and charged for the crime.

The next day, October 21, 2019, the partially decomposed body of a man was found in a trench at Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

The killers had placed a plastic bag over his head. When police removed the bag, the man’s face was badly beaten and disfigured.

He was identified as 57-year-old Abdul Ghannie. The man’s neighbour was questioned and he later confessed to the crime.

He claimed that the two were imbibing at his house on the Sunday evening when an argument ensued. He allegedly cuffed Ghannie several times to his face until he lost consciousness.

The suspect said that Ghannie remained unconscious until the next day.

He then made the decision to tie the plastic bag around Ghannie’s head and dump his body in the drain.

A post-mortem-examination gave the cause of death as brain haemorrhage.

Further, on October 22, 2019, a Unity, East Coast Demerara, father of one was beaten to death by his cousin. Arvin Dipchand called “Krishna” was visiting his son at Second Street Unity when Doma Nandlall allegedly accused Dipchand of stealing from him.

A scuffle ensued and Nandlall who was allegedly intoxicated, hurled a hammer which struck Dipchand to the head.

He reportedly picked up a piece of wood and repeatedly hit his cousin.

The father of one succumbed at a nearby hospital.

On October 25, mere days later, 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo’s body was found in a shallow grave near the foundation of an unfinished property in the backlands of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The teen had been missing for ten days and police had arrested one suspect, a 42-year-old rice famer concerning his disappearance.

The man allegedly confessed to killing the teen and burning his body in the shallow grave. According to him, he and the young lad were drinking ‘Banko’ wine when they had an argument over money.

He became enraged and struck the teen to his head, killing him instantly. The rice farmer revealed that he left the scene but later returned at nightfall to bury Basdeo’s lifeless body.

On the same day in Region One, 28-year-old Venezuelan, Valentina Marelis Pacheco lost her life, allegedly while attempting to rescue her boyfriend from being harmed.

Reports indicate that the two were at a shop located at the Wenamu River, which separates Guyana and Venezuela, when her boyfriend, 28-year-old Mark Anthony Gonsalves came under fire from armed men with rifles while on the water.

She plunged over board to rescue him but was shot in the process. The bullet entered the region of her nose and exited the back of her head.

Also on that same day, 48-year-old Shurlon Errol Cutting, a Transport and Harbour Department sailor was fatally stabbed during a scuffle at the Parika Stelling.

It was alleged that the sailor asked the suspect to remove from the stelling and an argument ensued. Both Cutting and the suspect armed themselves and began fighting.

The sailor was stabbed under his left armpit and later succumbed.

On November 1, police received reports of a car being burnt at the desolate and swampy area of Letter ‘T’ Mahaicony. When they ventured to the area, a badly burnt Toyota Allion was found with a torched body in the truck of the car.

That victim is suspected to be that of missing murder case witness, Collin Rodney who vanished after failing to show up for court on October 25.

The next day, a Bushy Park, West Coast Berbice farmer was hacked to death.

According to reports, the victim, 40-year-old David Micha and a 20-year-old were imbibing at a bar in Mahaicony.

It was reported that the song by popular soca artiste, Mr. Killa, “Run With it” came on and the suspect picked up someone’s bicycle, allegedly attempting to “run with it.”

The bicycle owner reportedly responded by slapping the suspect several times.

This angered the suspect and he reportedly uplifted a cutlass from his home and chopped the farmer several times. Micha died while receiving medical attention.

The suspect has been detained.