Man who raped and impregnated teen found hanging in jail cell

Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM
A man accused of raping a teenage girl and impregnating her was on Saturday night found hanging in the Whim Police Station lock-ups.
Dead is Courtney Persaud, who is said to be from Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Persaud had fled to Berbice following allegations that he drugged, raped and impregnated a woman.
He was captured by police from the Whim Police Station on Saturday at Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Police sources told Kaieteur News that Persaud was placed in the lock-ups with two other prisoners. He was later found hanging, with a vest tied around his neck.
While there were no visible marks of violence on the body, the source said, “We are investigating to see whether this was an act done on his own or he had help.”
A post mortem is expected to be done on the body on Tuesday.
In a detailed Facebook report in October, an individual claiming to be the victim alleged that Persaud drugged and raped her. After the matter was reported, several tests were done and it was discovered that she was pregnant. The victim, who wrote CSEC exams this year stated that after her alleged abuser found out she was pregnant, he fled to Berbice where he lived with another female.
He was reportedly arrested after a senior police official in Region Six took interest in the case and launched a search for the accused rapist.
