Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man who raped and impregnated teen found hanging in jail cell

Nov 04, 2019 News 0

A man accused of raping a teenage girl and impregnating her was on Saturday night found hanging in the Whim Police Station lock-ups.
Dead is Courtney Persaud, who is said to be from Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Persaud had fled to Berbice following allegations that he drugged, raped and impregnated a woman.
He was captured by police from the Whim Police Station on Saturday at Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Police sources told Kaieteur News that Persaud was placed in the lock-ups with two other prisoners. He was later found hanging, with a vest tied around his neck.

Courtney Persaud

While there were no visible marks of violence on the body, the source said, “We are investigating to see whether this was an act done on his own or he had help.”
A post mortem is expected to be done on the body on Tuesday.
In a detailed Facebook report in October, an individual claiming to be the victim alleged that Persaud drugged and raped her. After the matter was reported, several tests were done and it was discovered that she was pregnant. The victim, who wrote CSEC exams this year stated that after her alleged abuser found out she was pregnant, he fled to Berbice where he lived with another female.
He was reportedly arrested after a senior police official in Region Six took interest in the case and launched a search for the accused rapist.

More in this category

Sports

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA forward’

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA...

Nov 04, 2019

Georgetown: – Former FIFA Referee Otis James has been elected President of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) following the hosting of an Extraordinary General Meeting Saturday morning...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal...

Nov 04, 2019

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Nov 04, 2019

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs as US based Boxers suffer mixed fortunes

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs...

Nov 04, 2019

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at South Dakota

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at...

Nov 04, 2019

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at Regional Super 50 Cup

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at...

Nov 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019