Mahindranauth Tiwari net champion at MACORP’S 14thannual Golf Tournament

Splendid weather and keen competitiveness marked a tremendous day of golf as Mahindranauth Tiwari pushed himself to the front of some 60 golfers with a majestic net 65 off handicap 14, at Macorp’s 14th annual Golf Tournament on Saturday last.

Unlike the (Macorp ISG) tournament of June 8, 2019 when play began in a staggered start from 10:45 a.m., play in the tournament on Saturday Nov 2 started shortly after 12:30, causing some slight delays to the faster playing golfers, however everyone persisted and produced great scores.

The Tournament was played in basically 3 Flights of handicap 0-9 (‘A’); 10–19 ‘(‘B); and 20–36 (‘C’), with places of 1st to 3rd Best Net being awarded prizes in each Flight. For purposes of rewards, the Ladies were treated as a distinct group so that 1st and 2nd places were awarded in that group. The tables below show the top scores in each Flight.

Keenness of competition in the ‘A’ Flight, was evidenced with three veterans tying for the 1st place, with a former Guyana Open champion as well as a Canadian Club “Golfer of the year 2018”, Suknanan Jaipaul, coming an impressive fourth with 1 stroke more. The tie was resolved on ‘back 9’ performances and resulted in Patrick Prashad, former Captain and easily LGC’s most consistent golfer of the year, edging out his rivals. Final results: 1st – Patrick Prashad (67/9); 2nd – Kassim Khan (67/8) and 3rd – Mike Mangal, former Guyana Open Champion, (67/9). Patrick, who is almost weekly in the Winners’ Row, explained his victory this way – “My putting today was excellent”.

The large group Flight, the 10 – 18 Flight was also marked with fascinating competitiveness. Barring the winner of the Flight, 9 golfers shared only 4 points difference between them. Two ties each at Net 68 and at Net 70 and 3 ties at Net 71 showed a great battle took place for the top spots in this Flight. After ‘back 9’ tie-breaker analyses, winners were: 1st – Mahindranauth Tiwari (65/14); 2nd – Deoram Dinanauth (68/16); and 3rd – Ian Gouveia (68/16). Mahindranauth explained his superb performance – “My drives and putting today were excellent. My chipping could have been better, but I enjoyed a good day’s performance.”

In the 20-36 Flight, the top 5 Net places indicate there was good play here too. A tie between Lloyd Fung-A-Fat and JordIPinol was resolved in Lloyd’s favour. Winners in this category were: 1st – Lloyd Fung-A-Fat (68/26); 2nd – Jordi Pinol (68/28); and 3rd – Paton George (70/20).

Shanella London (74/15) placed 1st in the Ladies category, while Dr Joaan Deo (77/15) placed 2nd. Eureka Giddings continues to play well and fielded a net of 95 off her 28 handicap.

Tournament champion was Mahindranauth Tiwari with his overall Best Net score of 65. The Best Gross (75) and the Longest Drive prizes were won by Avinda Kishore, while the Nearest The Pin prize was won by Videsh Persaud who went on to score a Birdie at that hole.

CEO of Macorp, Mr. Guillermo Escarraga, who played in the tournament but did not allow his scores to be entered, expressed his appreciation to the golfers as well as to those of Macorp’s customers who had come to spectate at the Tournament at the invitation of Macorp. He was grateful that this 14th year of support to the LGC had received the largest turnout of golfers so far for Macorp’s annual tournaments.

Once again this year, the social environment created by Macorp for the day – free drinks, food, and opportunity for customers to enjoy the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Club – was a tremendous one. Macorp has been of tremendous support to the development of the Lusignan Golf Club since Mr Jorge Medina became involved in the game in Guyana some 23 years ago. But even more significantly Macorp has contributed for some 25 years to Guyana’s development with technical support and equipment supply to the most important productive sectors– Mining, Agriculture, Road Construction, Basic Industry, Marine, Forestry and Electric Power Generation.

MACORP of 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara, Telephone +592 265 7330/7332 and +592 265 7313/7319, Fax +592 265 7353, Email [email protected] or [email protected] focuses on being “the undisputed leader in supplying sustainable integrated solutions for Mining, Forestry, Agricultural Construction, Power Systems, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Sectors of Guyana with a clear sense of permanence in time, which shall be carried out with excellence and due regards to the interest of all stakeholders”.