Last day to register to vote!

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will conclude the 35-day period of Claims today.

Today is the last day to register so as to be included on the Official List of Electors (OLE). The GECOM Registration offices will close at 7pm.

Persons eligible for registration must be 18 years or older by December 31, 2019, and be a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent or naturalisation or registration or a citizen of the Commonwealth who has been living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding December 31, 2019.

Once someone is eligible to be registered, they must provide one of the following documents: birth certificate, valid passport, naturalisation certificate, certificate of registration or adoption certificate where applicable. Married women may also be asked to provide their marriage certificate if they intend to use their husbands surname. Individuals who have had a name change, which is not stated on the birth certificate must present a deed poll along with their birth certificate.

Persons who would like to see changes or corrections made to their particulars as stated on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) such as names, occupation and transfers in relation to their addresses can also have those done, by providing documents of proof.

It is important to note that persons who were already registered during the truncated House-to-House exercise do not have to register again, because GECOM will be incorporating the House-to-House data into the Revised List of Electors (RLE). The House-to-House lists like the PLE have been posted outside the GECOM Registration offices, with respect to the areas in which those persons were registered.

The Objections exercise will continue, according to a GECOM order, for another week, until November 11, 2019.

An advert from the Secretariat states that objections can be made to the inclusion of a registrant on the list, provided that that person does not meet the eligibility requirements. It states that objections may only be made by an elector who is listed in the same divisional list in which the person being objected to is listed, or by accredited scrutineers of political parties provided that any such scrutineer has monitoring responsibilities for the division in which the persons being objected to is listed.

Persons who are unsure which registration office serves their area can determine that using this link: https://www.gecom.org.gy/home/locations

The Chair of GECOM, (retd) Justice Claudette Singh S.C., is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to provide an update on preparations for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, and to answer burning questions.