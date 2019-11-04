Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM

Guyana’s Winston Missigher finished second in the open men’s category.

The Guyana leg of the annual South American 10k road races sped off yesterday from the GTT Earth Station on Carifesta Avenue and concluded at the Children’s monument in the National Park where Kenyans Alex Ekesa and Veronica Jepkokei won the open male and female categories, respectively.
This year’s 10k, which was sponsored majorly by Banks DIH limited, witnessed athletes not only from Guyana & Kenya but competitors from Grenada, United States, Suriname, St. Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) and Trinidad & Tobago (T&T).

Veronica Jepkokei of Kenya.

Ekesa ran a blistering time of 32m 43s, while Guyana’s Winston Missigher finished in second place with a time of 32m 57s. T&T duo of Shivran Baboolall and M

Kenya’s Veronica Jepkokei won the Open women’s division.

atthew Hagley finished in third and fourth places, respectively, while Junior Ashton of SVG was fifth in the open male category.
On the distaff side, following Jepkokei were Linda McDowall of SVG, Abidemi Charles and Sheama Tyrell of Guyana, and Kenesha Pascal of Grenada.
The first leg of the three-round championship was staged last weekend in Suriname where Guyana had dominated. The trio of Winston Missingher, Cleveland Thomas and Jonathan Fagundes captured the top three places in the Open male category while Sheama Tryell and Kissanna Glenn placed first and second in the female Open category.
The third and final leg of the South American 10k is scheduled for later this month in Panama.
Meanwhile, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) that organised yesterday’s race, took the opportunity to have some of their youth athletes in action with two shortened races in the National Park.
In the under-14 1500m run, Akeem Henry of Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) won the boys’ race, while Atoya Harvey of Running Braves won the

girls’ category.
Seon Booker of PPYC won the boys’ under-16 3000m race, while Adriel Austin won the girls’ category. (Calvin Chapman)

 

