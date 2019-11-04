Isaac replaces Cooper while Matthews returns for third CMI ODI

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Caneisha Isaac has been named by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s and Girls’ selection panel as the replacement for Britney Cooper who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Colonial Medical Insurance (CMI) One Day International series against India Women.

Britney has a bruised shin after being struck with a ball, thereby ruling her out of the series. Also ruled out of the remaining two CMI ODIs is Chinelle Henry who suffered a concussion after crashing head-first into the boundary board after saving two runs, which ultimately led to the West Indies Women defeating India Women by 1-run in the first CMI ODI. As per CWI’s concussion policy, Chinelle is unavailable for a minimum of seven (7) days. During this time she will be monitored and evaluated as to when she can return.

Caneisha is an uncapped medium-pacer from Trinidad and Tobago (TT), having played in 2017 and 2019 for TT in the CWI’s Women’s Championship and T20 Blaze. She was recently called to the West Indies Women’s training camp where the selectors and coaches had a closer look at her. Hayley Matthews returns to the squad for the third CMI ODI and will replace Chinelle Henry.

CWI’s lead selector for Women’s and Girls’ Ann Browne-John spoke of the changes to the series squad, “ Two players were ruled out after the first CMI ODI due to injury, Britney Cooper and Chinelle Henry who suffered a concussion during the match and actually had the concussion substitute rule enforced for the first time in a Women’s International in the West Indies. The duo have been replaced by Caneisha Isaac who comes in from the 2nd CMI ODI and Hayley Matthews who returns from the 3rd CMI ODI.”

Browne-John added, “Isaac is a young medium pacer and a live wire on the field who impressed during the recent pre series camp. She will join the group of young medium pacers being groomed in the thrust to continue the development of young players.”

The West Indies Women defeated India women by one run in a thrilling match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in front of a couple thousand spectators who were all celebrating Antigua and Barbuda’s thirty-eighth Independence Day. The West Indies Women are currently seventh (7th) in the ICC Women’s Championship points table with 13 points.

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S SQUAD FOR 2ND COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI; Stafanie Taylor – Captain, Anisa Mohammed – Vice Captain, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shemaine Campbelle, Caneisha Isaac, Chedean Nation, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond and Shawnisha Hector.

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S SQUAD FOR 3RD COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI; Stafanie Taylor – Captain, Anisa Mohammed – Vice Captain, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, Caneisha Isaac, Chedean Nation, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond and Shawnisha Hector.

TOUR SCHEDULE

2019 WEST INDIES WOMEN’S HOME TOUR VS INDIA WOMEN

Fri-1-Nov-2019-1st COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI (DAY/NIGHT), Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 1:30PM- West Indies won by 1 run

Sun-3-Nov-2019

2nd COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI (DAY/NIGHT), Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 1:30PM

Wed-6-Nov-2019

3rd COLONIAL MEDICAL INSURANCE ODI

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 9:30AM

Sat-9-Nov-2019

1st T20I

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia, 6:00PM

Sun-10-Nov-2019

2nd T20I

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia, 1:30PM

Thu-14-Nov-2019

3rd T20I

National Stadium, Guyana, 6:00PM

Sun-17-Nov-2019

4th T20I

National Stadium, Guyana, 1:30PM

Wed-20-Nov-2019

5th T20I

National Stadium- Guyana, 6:00PM