GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles

Regal were crowned champions of the Masters and Legends categories when the finals of the third edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup were contested yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Regal Legends beat New York President’s XI by nine wickets in the Over-50 division.

Openers Mohamed Rafeek and Dennis Mangru handed NY President’s XI a decent start with a stand of 55, batting first. Mangru made 33 off 35 balls with two fours while Rafeek struck four fours in scoring 30 off 30 balls. Following the dismissals of the duo, Regal Legends picked up some quick wickets before Roger Matta provided some impetus to the innings, hitting five fours and one six in a top score of 50 of 34 balls as NY President’s XI managed 139-5. Eon Abel took 2-20.

Regal Legends had little trouble in overhauling their target as Veerapen Moonsammy and Mahase Chunilall put on 126 for the opening stand. Moonsammy hammered seven fours and one six in an attacking 63 off 30 balls, while Chunilall stroked 61 not out with six fours off 50 balls as Regal Legends ended on 140-1 in 15 overs. Moonsammy was named man-of-the-match.

Led by a fluent half century from Ramesh Deonarine and a spirited effort by the bowlers, Regal Masters defeated Wellman Masters by eight wickets in the over-45 category. Wellman Masters took first knock and scored 83 all out in 19.1 overs. Lloyd Ruplall made 23 while Nandram Samlall scored 19 not out and Wayne Jones 14. Laurie Singh led a discipline bowling performance with 3-11, while Wesley ‘Bobby’ Parsnauth captured 3-12 and Kemchandra Dindyal 3-17.

The left- handed Deonarine struck four fours and two sixes in a top score of 52, while Dindyal made 22. The pair added 72 for the second wicket after opener Uniss Yusuf went cheaply. Regal Masters made 87-2 in 14 overs.

Regal Legends collected a trophy and $300,000, while NY President’s XI received a trophy and $100,000.

Regal Masters took home a trophy and $500,000 and Wellman Masters pocketed a trophy and $100,000. Deonarine was named man-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, earlier in the tournament, Randolph Perreira struck a century in the Legends division to guide Savage to a 135-run win over Marine Legends.

Scores: (Savage Legends 223 for 4 off 20 overs.Randolph Perreira 127*, Nadir Baksh 46, Raymond Bisraj 22. In reply Marine Legends made 88 for 9 off 20 overs. Danny Sankar 23. Vivekanand Ramsaywack 4-0-9-5, Randolph Perreira 4-0-10-2 and Vishwanauth Gobin 4-0-19-2). (Zaheer Mohamed)