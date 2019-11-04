Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at South Dakota

Suleman Esuf and his brother Amed will race at South Dakota Circuit for the first time next month when they join other Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI) members at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Clash of Champions International Race Meet.This is according to the Bushy Park Barbados.Although there is no Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC), there remains a desire among competitors to represent their home nations at race meets in other territories.While Suleman will race a newly-completed Honda Civic in Group Three, his brother will race in Group Two at the wheel of the Civic in which ‘Sol’ had considerable success at the Williams Industries International Race Meet at Bushy Park in September.The GMR&SC has 23 races scheduled on the 1.26-kilometre circuit over the weekend of November 16 and 17, the programme including the final three races in the 2019 Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup, along with events for Groups Two, Three and Four and its local classes.