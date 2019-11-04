Latest update November 4th, 2019 2:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at South Dakota

Nov 04, 2019 News, Sports 0

Suleman Esuf will race his Honda Civic for the first time at South Dakota.

Suleman Esuf and his brother Amed will race at South Dakota Circuit for the first time next month when they join other Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI) members at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Clash of Champions International Race Meet.
This is according to the Bushy Park Barbados.
Although there is no Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC), there remains a desire among competitors to represent their home nations at race meets in other territories.
While Suleman will race a newly-completed Honda Civic in Group Three, his brother will race in Group Two at the wheel of the Civic in which ‘Sol’ had considerable success at the Williams Industries International Race Meet at Bushy Park in September.
The GMR&SC has 23 races scheduled on the 1.26-kilometre circuit over the weekend of November 16 and 17, the programme including the final three races in the 2019 Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup, along with events for Groups Two, Three and Four and its local classes.

More in this category

Sports

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA forward’

GFA members elect Otis James as new President ‘Ready to take GFA...

Nov 04, 2019

Georgetown: – Former FIFA Referee Otis James has been elected President of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) following the hosting of an Extraordinary General Meeting Saturday morning...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal clinch Masters and Legends titles

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal...

Nov 04, 2019

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Kenyans dominate South American 10k Guyana leg

Nov 04, 2019

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs as US based Boxers suffer mixed fortunes

Terrence Alli National Open C/Ships Night of KOs...

Nov 04, 2019

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at South Dakota

Clash of Champions Esuf Brothers to debut at...

Nov 04, 2019

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at Regional Super 50 Cup

V Net Communications backs Savory to excel at...

Nov 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019