100 year-old oil industry accounts for only 3 % of T&T workforce

By Kiana Wilburg

With oil production poised to begin next month, the debate on the need for Guyanese to prepare themselves for employment in the industry continues to intensify.

But several analytical reports which were conducted on oil producing nations such as Guyanas CARICOM sister, Trinidad and Tobago, all warn that the petroleum industry should not be relied on for massive employment.

A 2016-2017 study by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) notes that Trinidad and Tobagos oil and gas sector which is over 100 years old, contributes little to direct employment. The Centre said the reason for this is hinged on the fact that the sector is generally capital intensive with limited opportunities for permanent employment.

The Centre highlighted that the average employment in the oil and gas sector for Trinidad and Tobago is about 3.5% of total persons employed. Since 2011, analysts at the IDRC found that employment in the sector remained constant at 3.3%. They further stated in the report that the capital-intensive nature of the oil and gas sector is unlikely to change in the future. Hence, the countrys main economic sector is not its main employer.

Interestingly, the analysts noted that the majority of those who are employed in the sector, be it privately or not, are highly skilled professionals.

Kaieteur News had reported a few weeks ago as well that even though Guyanas world-class offshore basin holds the potential for not just three, but five Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSOs) vessels, it would not put a dent in the countrys unemployment levels.

According to the project reports for the Stabroek Block, fewer than 200 persons would be working on each FPSO during the oil production stage and fewer than half of that workforce would be Guyanese.

The Liza Phase One Project for example, will be using an oil storage vessel called Liza Destiny. It is designed to produce 100,000 to 120,000 barrels of oil per day. According to Exxons project plan, Liza Phase One is expected to employ about 140 persons during production operations. The Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, has said that 25 Guyanese are being trained to be part of that workforce.

As for Liza Phase Two, the project plan notes that the oil storage vessel called Liza Unity will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. Significantly, it will utilise fewer than 200 personnel during the production operations phase.

With respect to the third Stabroek Block project called Payara, a FPSO called Prosperity is expected to employ up to about 140 persons during production.