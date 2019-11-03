Killer pirates captured in Suriname

Two men police had issued wanted bulletin for in relation to the recent attack and murder of four Guyanese fishermen in Corentyne waters, was captured in Nickerie, Suriname on Thursday.

According to the Commander of B’ Division (Region Six), Calvin Brutus, the men were arrested by Suriname authorities after a wanted bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force for them.

In police custody in Suriname are O’Brian Fraser of Cromarty Village and Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Brutus told Kaieteur News that Dutch authorities are currently processing the men to be charged for an immigration violation and subsequently will be handed over to authorities in Berbice sometime next week.

The men are accused of attacking the SARA-1 fishing vessel with crewmen Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Marvin Tamasar, Lamar Petrie and captained by Vishnu Seeram called “Kevin”, approximately eight miles from the Number 58 foreshore.Fraser and Boodridge, in the company of three others, Narine Dhanraj aka “Chu-Chu-bai, Suresh Sumdatt aka “Buckman and Lennox Grimmond called “Breeze”, are accused of attacking the vessel, chopping the men, tying them up and dumping them overboard before stealing their fish.

Dhanraj, Sumdatt and Grimmond were charged with murder and remanded to prison until the 7th November when they will return to court.

On October 5th, 2019, the four fishermen left home to work at sea for two weeks but were instead attacked by the suspects who were on another boat.

They were killed and dumped overboard after the fishermen put up a fight for their fish.

A week later, a bound body washed up on the Abary shore. Two days later police in Berbice visited the homes of the families to inform them that a boat was found along the Wellington Park foreshore and just a few days later another bound body washed up at the Abary shore.

Both were identified as Lamar Petrie and Kawal Ajai Kissoon by their relatives.

The two other fishermen still remain missing.

A post mortem examination conducted on the bodies revealed that they died from drowning and blunt trauma to the head.