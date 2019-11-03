Latest update November 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Killer pirates captured in Suriname

Nov 03, 2019 News 0

Two men police had issued wanted bulletin for in relation to the recent attack and murder of four Guyanese fishermen in Corentyne waters, was captured in Nickerie, Suriname on Thursday.

O’Brian Fraser

Anonth Boodridge

Lennox Grimmond called “Breeze”

According to the Commander of B’ Division (Region Six), Calvin Brutus, the men were arrested by Suriname authorities after a wanted bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force for them.
In police custody in Suriname are O’Brian Fraser of Cromarty Village and Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Brutus told Kaieteur News that Dutch authorities are currently processing the men to be charged for an immigration violation and subsequently will be handed over to authorities in Berbice sometime next week.
The men are accused of attacking the SARA-1 fishing vessel with crewmen Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Marvin Tamasar, Lamar Petrie and captained by Vishnu Seeram called “Kevin”, approximately eight miles from the Number 58 foreshore.Fraser and Boodridge, in the company of three others, Narine Dhanraj aka “Chu-Chu-bai, Suresh Sumdatt aka “Buckman and Lennox Grimmond called “Breeze”, are accused of attacking the vessel, chopping the men, tying them up and dumping them overboard before stealing their fish.
Dhanraj, Sumdatt and Grimmond were charged with murder and remanded to prison until the 7th November when they will return to court.

Killed: Lamar Petrie

Killed: Ajai Kissoon


Killed: Marvin Tamasar


Killed: Vishnu Seeram

On October 5th, 2019, the four fishermen left home to work at sea for two weeks but were instead attacked by the suspects who were on another boat.
They were killed and dumped overboard after the fishermen put up a fight for their fish.
A week later, a bound body washed up on the Abary shore. Two days later police in Berbice visited the homes of the families to inform them that a boat was found along the Wellington Park foreshore and just a few days later another bound body washed up at the Abary shore.
Both were identified as Lamar Petrie and Kawal Ajai Kissoon by their relatives.
The two other fishermen still remain missing.
A post mortem examination conducted on the bodies revealed that they died from drowning and blunt trauma to the head.

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

Nov 03, 2019

SVC Grill Masters, Regal All Stars march into open final; Wellman Masters, Regal Masters, Regal Legends and President’s XI also secure final berths By Zaheer Mohamed Regal will look to make it a...
Read More
Cuban table tennis coach on 2-month stint in Guyana

Cuban table tennis coach on 2-month stint in...

Nov 03, 2019

GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise cricket GT Hitters to battle L/C’tyne Thunders in tomorrow’sfinal at Bourda

GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise cricket GT Hitters...

Nov 03, 2019

St. Agnes clinches 2019 Courts peewee football title

St. Agnes clinches 2019 Courts peewee football...

Nov 03, 2019

GT Beer semi-finalists decided

GT Beer semi-finalists decided

Nov 03, 2019

Inaugural Rio Indoor Yearend Football Extravaganza kicks off Nov. 14 – fans to win cash prizes

Inaugural Rio Indoor Yearend Football...

Nov 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The Authoritarian Instinct

    The authoritarian instinct – the tendency of governments to require persons to obey and comply with their edicts, even... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019