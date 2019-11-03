Robbed man critical at GPHC with bullet in chest

Latest update November 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Akeem Ford, 24, of Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) after he was reportedly shot and robbed by bandits while walking along Uitvlugt Bus Shed Street, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Kaieteur News understands that the young man left home on Friday to meet a friend in Uitvlugt so that he can collect 15 pennyweights of raw gold, among other valuables.
According to reports, around 22:15hrs on Friday evening, minutes after receiving the valuables from his friend, the young man came face to face with two robbers who demand that he hand over his phone and other valuables to them.
However, after realizing that he was being robbed a fight ensued between the young man and the bandits and that was when he was shot.
The bandits then made good their escape on foot, taking with them raw gold worth over $400,000 along with $45,000 in cash property of the injured man.
In an interview, a relative of the victim told Kaieteur News that because of the injury he sustained to his chest, Ford is unable to assist himself and has been crying out for severe pains.
A surgery is scheduled to be performed on the young man to remove the bullet lodged in his chest.
Ford was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Leonora Diagnostic Centre.
However, due to his condition he was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek further medical attention.
An investigation has since been launched into the matter.
David Granger, if he retains the presidency in 2020, is very much unlikely to run again. If he uses up his entire second...
The authoritarian instinct – the tendency of governments to require persons to obey and comply with their edicts, even...
HAB International (HAB IT) is a household name to many Guyanese, both in Guyana and the United States. This is due to the...
