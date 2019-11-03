I’m disappointed; I have not done enough – President Granger

“I have been very much disappointed that we haven’t been able to bring matters to prosecution… not only corruption matters but also matters of crime and murder.”

These were the words of President Granger during an interview with Kaieteur Radio on Friday as he responded a question relating to the inability of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to find success in prosecuting major corruption crimes.

Granger explained that SOCU is also a branch of the police force and his that government had inherited a corrupt police force that needed to be reform.

The president said that the reason why a number these cases have not been solved or brought to justice is because the process of reformation is still ongoing. “The process of reform has not been completed.”

“As a result files have disappeared with key evidences and there have been cases where policemen have been biased,” explained Granger.

The president said that his government wants to bring justice but with key evidence missing and law men not being honest, convictions cannot be made.

Granger stated that it is important for the Guyana Police force (GPF) to be capable enough to get the evidence, brings the cases to court and have the persons responsible for various atrocities prosecuted.

However, due to the state of SOCU and the state of the police force, the going has been tough.

The President explained that there are some cases where witnesses have been killed. But little has been achieved to find out who killed the witnesses and because of this, cases go unsolved and cold.

A few examples of such cases, explained the president, – the killing of Kaieteur News pressmen and the slaughter of the former Minister of Agriculture, Satyadeow Sawh and his siblings.

The president concluded: “We have not been able to go forward and as fast as we should.”

A number of significant cases including senior officials of the Guyana Rice Development Board have been thrown out in the courts.