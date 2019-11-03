‘HAB IT’ introduces double-reward points for customers – prepares to open two new stores this month

HAB International (HAB IT) is a household name to many Guyanese, both in Guyana and the United States. This is due to the fact that it is the ‘go-to’ shipping company when time is of the essence. But HAB IT is on a mission to make its service even more attractive to its ever-growing customer base.

In so doing the company has launched a promotion as a means of rewarding its long-standing customers for their loyalty, and new customers can benefit too just for coming on board. Speaking of this promotion recently was HAB’s Miami Manager, Tina Beharry, who revealed that through the promotion, which was launched on October 15 last, customers are being offered double-reward points for their air freight shipment. This, she explained, will mean that “instead of one point per US$1, they will now be getting two points per air freight shipment until November 15.”

This means that customers will be earning credit on freight charges which they can use to pay future freight costs.

According to Beharry, “We are doing it as a means of giving back to our customers and in preparation for the Christmas season …we want to ensure that our customers are all registered and all signed up for the rewards programme in that way when they start their Christmas shopping there will be an easy flow for them to redeem their points.”

The rewards promotion is said to be the first of its kind offered by a shipping company and, according to Beharry, just about any customer can benefit once they are a mailbox customer and have a desire to ship personal effects via airfreight.

Even those who are now learning of the service will be eligible to be a part of the promotion which, Beharry said, will remain a regular feature offered by the company. “This will be a long term promotion for all of our customers, once you sign up you can request to be enrolled in the rewards programme and once you start shipping, those points will automatically be added on to your account,” said Beharry.

According to the Miami Manager, the introduction of the promotion was a necessary move to especially recognize the customers who have remained loyal over the years. “We do have a lot of loyal customers; the majority of our customers are repeating customers. A lot of our advertisements are through referrals, meaning, we have customers who are very happy with our services and they tell others and just for that we want to give something back to them to say thank you for being loyal, thank you for staying with us,” said Beharry.

Currently HAB is the only shipping company out of Miami that offers a jet pack service by teaming-up with Caribbean Airlines that facilitates a swift and efficient service to customers. While some customers are of the belief that the company has a warehouse in Miami, its efficiency is however due to the fact that it has an in-transit facility in Miami through which it is able to fast-track customers’ shipment needs in a time sensitive manner.

Persons desirous of taking advantage of the rewards promotion can do so simply by contacting any of HAB’s office. While its main and most popular office is at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, another local office is situated in the Fogarty’s building, Water Street, Georgetown.

To ensure that even more persons have access to its meticulous and friendly shipping service, the company has been putting plans in place to expand its services by introducing new office locations complete with multiple shopping, shipping and payment options.

As part of its expansion plans, the company will on November 16, 2019 open another store at the popular Giftland Mall at Pattensen, Greater Georgetown which is expected to cater to the University of Guyana, the Cyril Potter College of Education, Caricom, other customers along the East Coast of Demerara corridor, and even those coming from Berbice.

Simultaneously, a New York store will be opened in keeping with the demands of HAB customers there. “We have chosen to locate our presence in Richmond Hill which is a highly populated Guyanese area…that office will be opened on November 16, 2019. This will be followed with an office in Brooklyn,” the HAB manager revealed.

HAB has the capacity to offer a global service and by registering a free mailbox from any country, customers can shop online, ship to a US address and “we will ship to Guyana with a flight of your choice,” said Beharry. Also, through its daily express service, “cargo can get to you in Guyana the same day it is shipped from the US,” the HAB manager said.

According to Beharry, “We have multiple convenient payment options to give customers globally and in every region to make purchases online or HAB IT can purchase, ship and deliver, and you can pay all charges with Credit Card, at Commercial Banks or using GTT mobile money. The payment options are to accommodate customers globally and throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.”

But HAB’s service does not merely end upon arrival of the shipment, as, according to Beharry, delivery is available to every region in Guyana. “For example, if we procure an item for a miner, contractor or any person or company in Port Kaituma, Mahdia, Lethem or Bartica or any interior location, we will deliver it to an airline, car, bus, truck or any transportation as requested. This same facility is provided for any region in Guyana to get the item as quickly as possible to keep our customers productive,” Beharry assured.

Swiss Machinery, which is a 44-year experienced procurement engineering company with vast knowledge of engine and other parts, is closely associated with HAB.

Offering competitive rates, HAB has over the years been able to thrive and excel by simply putting in the effort to prove that it is “very passionate about its customers’ satisfaction”.