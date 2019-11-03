GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

SVC Grill Masters, Regal All Stars march into open final; Wellman Masters, Regal Masters, Regal Legends and President’s XI also secure final berths

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal will look to make it a three-peat as their All Stars, Masters and Legends teams have secured places in the final of the respective categories, but in doing so they will have to overcome the challenges of by SVC Grill Masters, Wellman Masters and President’s XI in the respective finals of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3 which will culminate today at the Everest Cricket Club.

In the semi final of the Open category, SVC Grill Masters beat Cotton Field Wild Oats by 99 runs at Malteenoes Sports Club. David Lukenauth slammed two fours and 10 sixes in a top score of 76 and added 80 for the first wicket with Balram Samaroo to hand their team a solid start. Samaroo made 21, Keon Sinclair and Eon Hooper contributed 20 each and Andy Fernandes 19 as SVC Grill Masters made 203-8, batting first. Latchman Rohit took three wickets. Cotton Field Wild Oats were bowled out for 104 in 13.3 overs in response. D. Mohan made 23, C. Jairam 17 and Marvin Pearson 15; Karamchand Persaud claimed 3-13, Keon Sinclair 3-33 and Chandrashaker Arjune 2-19.

Regal All Stars defeated SVC New York by 30 runs in the next semi final at DCC. Regal All Stars took first strike and managed 185-8. Sachin Singh struck 77 and Ravindra Ramnauth 30; Richard Latif had 3-38, Bobby Prahalad 3-42 and Mark Harold 3-47.

SVC New York made 155 all out in 17 overs in reply. Delbert Hicks scored 37 and Safraz Esau 33; Kelvin Olford snared 3-32, Delroy Perreira 2-21 and Roy Persaud 2-29.

Earlier at DCC, SVC Grill Masters batted first and posted 200-6. Lukenauth made 65, while David Williams scored 45, Samaroo 33 and Fernandes 28. Roy Persaud and Ravindra Ramnauth took three and two wickets respectively. Regal All Stars responded with 162-9. Sewchand Budhu made 33, Fazal Rafiek 28, Ramnauth 22 and Keith Fraser 20. Karamchand Persaud and Chandrashaker Arjune grabbed three wickets each and Roy Jafferally 2-15.

At TSC, Bartica managed 163-7, taking first knock. A. Simmons led with 54 and Amir Khan scored 36; Latchman Rohit captured 3-31. Cotton Field Wild Oats replied with 167-4 in 12 overs. Shaz Grovesnor stroked 98 while Norman Fredericks made 27 not out. Ravi Sewnarine took 2-36. Grovesnor received a bat from Zameer Mangru for his knock.

In the Over-45 segment, Wellman Masters defeated Narine Masters by 153 runs in their semi final encounter. Batting first at Transports Sports Club, Wellman Masters posted 230-4. Troy Lewis struck 10 fours and three sixes in a top score of 80, while Nandram Samlall made 33 not out, Wayne Jones got 29 not out, Greg De Franca 21, Surujdeo Ramdeen 20 and Sahadeo Hardaiow 19. M. Persaud had 2-16.

Narine Masters were limited to 77-9 in reply. V. Kissoon made 15 and Samuel Kingston 11; Sheldon Perch captured 4-13.

In the next semi final, Regal Masters beat SVC Corriverton by four wickets. Batting first, SVC Corriverton scored 133 all out in 20 overs. S. Persaud made 38, K. Sanichar 33 and P. Singh 28. David Harper captured 3-21 and Ramesh Deonarine 3-26. Regal Masters scored 134-6 in 14.3 overs in response. Deonarine slammed 46, while Mohendra Arjune made 26 and Unnis Yusuf 25. T. Singh had 2-30 and K. Lutchman 2-35.

Earlier at Queen’s College ground, Wellman Masters rattled up 201-4, taking first strike versus Fisherman Masters in their final preliminary round game. De Franca made 59, Lewis 48, Hardaiow 43 and Lloyd Ruplall 28. Fisherman Masters were bowled out for 136 in 16.5 overs in reply to hand Wellman Masters victory by 65 runs. Khemraj Sumair made 29; Clyde Canterbury snared 3-25 and Perch 2-32.

In the Over-50 category, Regal Legends beat Savage by five wickets in their semi final match up at Queen’s College ground. Savage batted first and made 140-8. Randolph Perreira made 44 and Herbert Wight 23; Eon Abel bagged 5-21. Regal Legends responded with 141-5 in 16.4 overs. Hackim Majeed made 38 not out, Abel scored 27 and Mahase Chunilall 21.

President’s XI defeated Guyana Rockaway Legends by seven wickets in another semi final game at YMCA. Guyana Rockaway Legends took first knock and made 129-6. H. Sackichand scored 60; Peter Persaud snared 2-22. President’s XI replied with 131-3 in 17 overs. Persaud scored 37 not out and Roger Matter 34.

The finals will be contested today at the Everest Cricket Club. There will also be a female exhibition game.