Election Mode… AFC says November 10 is new deadline to hammer out Cummingsburg Accord

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday held its National Executive Committee Meeting, when it extended the deadline to hammer out the revised Cummingsburg Accord with its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to November 10, 2019 – one week from now.
Treasurer, Dominic Gaskin, had said during a press conference that yesterday’s meeting would see the party making a definitive decision on how it would participate in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
In a statement, the party yesterday said that it met in full election mode to advocate for a return to office for the APNU+AFC government, in a clear indication that it would not break faith with APNU.
The two parties had met a disagreement when they could not meet a consensus on the party’s prime ministerial candidate, but recent revelations indicate that discussions are continuing in a cordial manner.
President David Granger, in a recent interview with Kaieteur Radio, said that APNU and AFC will continue as a partnership.

