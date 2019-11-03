Election Mode… AFC says November 10 is new deadline to hammer out Cummingsburg Accord

Latest update November 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday held its National Executive Committee Meeting, when it extended the deadline to hammer out the revised Cummingsburg Accord with its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to November 10, 2019 – one week from now.
Treasurer, Dominic Gaskin, had said during a press conference that yesterday’s meeting would see the party making a definitive decision on how it would participate in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
In a statement, the party yesterday said that it met in full election mode to advocate for a return to office for the APNU+AFC government, in a clear indication that it would not break faith with APNU.
The two parties had met a disagreement when they could not meet a consensus on the party’s prime ministerial candidate, but recent revelations indicate that discussions are continuing in a cordial manner.
President David Granger, in a recent interview with Kaieteur Radio, said that APNU and AFC will continue as a partnership.
