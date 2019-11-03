E’bo robbery-spree duo captured after gas station raid

Latest update November 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Two men, who are believed to be the cutlass-wielding bandits who attacked a well-known gas station in Lima, Essequibo Coast, are now in police custody.

The gas station that was robbed

Reports are that sometime around 20:30hrs last Friday night, the two men, one of whom was armed with a cutlass, entered the gas station and demanded cash from the female pump attendant.
A surveillance footage that was retrieved from a camera inside the gas station, revealed the two males, both of whom were masked, calmly walking into the gas station.
The bandit, who was armed with the cutlass, searched the drawers and later walked out with a sum of cash in his hands.
In the meantime, the other bandit was holding the female pump attendant around the neck.
The bandit was said to have touched the woman inappropriately several times.
Owner of the gas station, Hardat ‘Sham’ Narine, disclosed yesterday that a sum of $222,360 was missing.
The man said that he immediately after the robbery contacted the police and Sergeant Elton Benjamin along with Lance Corporal Clain Dhanraj responded.

Essequibo businesses are praising these two cops who helped capture two men who were on a crime spree.

The suspects who were apprehended by police

The man said that the police’s swift response led to the suspect’s apprehension within an hour. Sham, who is also an Alliance For Change councilor on the RDC, said that the police knew exactly where to go after reviewing the surveillance footage.
“We collect the pump attendant and drove around Anna Regina multiple times, using a civilian car with the police inside, because the police said that was the hotspot. Eventually we see a group of young guys acting suspicious at the car park, and the pump attendant said one of them look like the guy.”
Sham said that the police drove around the car park and pounced on the suspects.
One of the suspects was found with a sum of $10,000 on him, while the other had $23,700.
From the surveillance footage, police were able to confirm the suspects’ involvement, since their clothing corresponded with what was on camera.
The pump attendant was able to identify the bandit who choked her, since he had a tattoo she recognised.
One of the suspect has since been identified as a 21-year-old resident from Richmond.
He was fingered in a multi-million burglary last August.
He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $400,000.
The duo is also suspected of burglarizing and robbing several places on the Essequibo coast, including Shawn Mini Mart, Bacchus Supermarket, Jai Gobind and a cell phone store. See video of robbery of gas station at this link:
(https://www.facebook.com/khemraj.narine.3/videos/10162699128065551/)

 

 

 

