Latest update November 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

E’bo businessman arrested for rape of boy

Nov 03, 2019 News 0

A well-known businessman from the Essequibo coast is reportedly in police custody for brutally raping an underage boy.
According to information received, Kaieteur News understands that the businessman was arrested on Saturday and is being kept at the Anna Regina police lockups.
Commander of Region 2, Crystal Robinson, confirmed that the businessman is indeed in custody but declined to divulge any other information regarding the incident, stating that the matter is a sensitive one.
Commander Robinson, however, did reveal that a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutor for legal advice.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

Nov 03, 2019

SVC Grill Masters, Regal All Stars march into open final; Wellman Masters, Regal Masters, Regal Legends and President’s XI also secure final berths By Zaheer Mohamed Regal will look to make it a...
Read More
Cuban table tennis coach on 2-month stint in Guyana

Cuban table tennis coach on 2-month stint in...

Nov 03, 2019

GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise cricket GT Hitters to battle L/C’tyne Thunders in tomorrow’sfinal at Bourda

GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise cricket GT Hitters...

Nov 03, 2019

St. Agnes clinches 2019 Courts peewee football title

St. Agnes clinches 2019 Courts peewee football...

Nov 03, 2019

GT Beer semi-finalists decided

GT Beer semi-finalists decided

Nov 03, 2019

Inaugural Rio Indoor Yearend Football Extravaganza kicks off Nov. 14 – fans to win cash prizes

Inaugural Rio Indoor Yearend Football...

Nov 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The Authoritarian Instinct

    The authoritarian instinct – the tendency of governments to require persons to obey and comply with their edicts, even... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019