E’bo businessman arrested for rape of boy

A well-known businessman from the Essequibo coast is reportedly in police custody for brutally raping an underage boy.

According to information received, Kaieteur News understands that the businessman was arrested on Saturday and is being kept at the Anna Regina police lockups.

Commander of Region 2, Crystal Robinson, confirmed that the businessman is indeed in custody but declined to divulge any other information regarding the incident, stating that the matter is a sensitive one.

Commander Robinson, however, did reveal that a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutor for legal advice.