CCTV footage shows how quickly thief jacked car from Diamond

Investigations are on-going into the theft of a car from Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The taxi was stolen from the owner’s bridge in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The owner of the motor vehicle, Warren Samaroo, 25, told Kaieteur News that he parked his car on the bridge of their Lot 2005 Block X’ Section home.

According to him, the car, a new model silver-grey 212 bearing registration number, HB 7606, was parked around 11pm.

He said that he made sure to double-check that it was locked and secured.

Warren, a taxi driver by profession, said that he awoke at 4:30am to get an early start to his day. But to his shock and surprise, when he ventured downstairs to start his car, it had vanished.

Immediately, a report was made to the nearest police station.

Fortunately, the next door neighbour has cameras that captured the entire incident.

Police obtained the CCTV footage which showed a man clad in a black hood and short black pants prying open the door of the motorcar.

It took the man about 33 seconds to get into the locked car.

Warren disclosed that his friend told him that he saw the car parked four streets away from where it was stolen.

According to him, the car was stationary for about two minutes before moving off.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the car is asked to contact Samaroo on 651-7728 or the nearest police station.

See video footage of the theft at: (https://www.facebook.com/GuyaneseCritic/videos/1419227514896233/)