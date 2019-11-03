As oral health month kicks off… Critical upgrade promised for Bartica Hospital’s dental dept.

The dental department at the Bartica Hospital, the premier health care facility in Region Seven, is expected to undergo critical upgrade. This was announced by regional health care officials at the launch of Oral Health Month in Bartica on Friday.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala, noted that the promised upgrade will see Bartica Hospital receiving new equipment including an additional dental chair.

“We currently have one dental chair in operation that services people from Bartica, across the region and surrounding areas as well. Another chair will definitely help to make our work here more efficient.”

Added to that, Dr. Sagala said that hospital is expected to receive a resident dental surgeon by year end. The unit currently operates under the supervision of a Dentex.

“So having s resident dental surgeon will lift our standard and capacity considerably,” Dr. Sagala added.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) within the Public Health Ministry, Mr. Glendon Fogenay, underscored Government’s commitment towards enhancing the oral health of the nation.

He noted the procurement of dental units, surgical high and low-speed hand pieces, ultra-sonic scalers, among other equipment, are catered for in the current budget.

“I think that it is reflective of Government’s commitment to the cause,” Fogenay stressed, adding that the

continuous maintenance towards the dental equipment and its facilities, in addition to training of new dental personnel and an upgrade to training for staff, have all been some of the major takeaways from Budget 2019.

With 2020 on the horizon, the DPS announced plans to purchase more dental equipment as the Ministry aggressively pushes toward improving dental care.

This year, the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive launched Oral Health Month in Region Seven under the theme ‘Improving Oral Health through Prevention and Education.

The month of awareness activities which, kick started in the town of Bartica, began with hundreds of students accompanied by teachers and healthcare workers marching from the Bartica Hospital to the community centre where the second part of the day’s activities began.

Delivering the keynote address for the launching ceremony was Regional Chairman of Region Seven, Gordon Bradford, who commended the Public Health Ministry for choosing Bartica as the place for the launch.

Bradford said the services are needed in Bartica and that he is pleased that children in the region will benefit.

While the Regional Chairman acknowledged the importance of the preceding awareness walk, a call was made for those present to take, “necessary action to correct this situation [poor dental health].”

In addition to the ceremonial opening, the Public Health Ministry and their sponsors Colgate-Palmolive will be present in the remote villages of Region Seven as they conduct dental screenings, examinations, fillings, cleaning and provide sound education on oral health over a three-day period.