West Africa ready to enter Guyana’s oil sector

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A forum hosted by the Guyana Global Consulting Group (GGCG) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Ghana, to educate West Africa about the basics of doing business in Guyana.
The Guyana-West Africa Oil, Gas and Economic Development forum at Golden Tulip Accra Hotel, Ghana, is being hosted because Guyana is viewed as the next Qatar. ExxonMobil is set to start bringing up oil next month, at just about the cheapest cost in the world, with the Liza Destiny.
To host the forum, targeted at Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and senior executives in all West African industries, the GGCG is partnering with Society for Petroleum Engineers Ghana Section, the Guyana Chamber of Commerce Ghana and the Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association. The law firm of Hughes, Fields and Stoby is also listed in an advert as a partner.
The participants are expected to learn about the oil and gas prospects, economic and market intelligence, the legal and regulatory framework, Local Content Policy, immigration law and processing, investment laws, regional economic framework and instruments, business culture, historical and Commonwealth ties, the current business environment, investment opportunities outside of oil and gas, and accessing of corridors of power.
It is being spearheaded by GGCG Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fatu Gbedema, who is touted as the energy governance expert with over 30 years of experience with international donors such as the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations and the National Oil Company of Liberia.
