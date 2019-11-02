Trophy Stall supports Kares Fitness Expo 2019

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Every year for the past 4 years Trophy Stall has generously sponsored the Guyana Fitness Games, Fitness Expo, this year is no different as Trophy
Stall has come on board as a sponsor for the 5th annual Kares Fitness Expo. The event is set to take place this weekend (today and tomorrow) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The Kares Fitness Expo promises 2 days of action packed Fitness fun starting today at 5:30pm with a 30 minute Cancer Awareness Glow Walk that starts at Genesis Fitness Gym on Durban Street and Ends at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall. The night continues at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the Soca Zumba Glow Party lead by none other than the Zumba queen herself, Noshavyah King.
Tomorrow is known as competition day. The day starts at 2:00pm with the exciting Scaled Fitness Challenge and the Teams Fitness Challenge. Athletes placed first to fifth place will receive large cash prizes compliments of Kares CrossFit.
Then onto the crowd favorite, Strongman competition at 5:30pm, where fans will see athletes from Guyana and Suriname go up against each other for a chance at the Strongman title. The Strongman athletes will also be walking away with large cash prizes compliments of Kares Crossfit. Every athlete will walk away a winner. Thanks to Trophy Stall and Kares Crossfit.
Nov 02, 2019Chandler smashes ton in O-50 division By Zaheer Mohamed Centuries by Sachin Singh, Bhim George and Oswald Chandler and a five-wicket haul from Greg De Franca highlighted the opening day of the third...
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Let’s go stage by stage then you decide if the dialogue between the PNC and the AFC on the prime ministerial candidate... more
The Americans parade their rich and successful. We tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement. We idolise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]