Trophy Stall supports Kares Fitness Expo 2019

Nov 02, 2019

Every year for the past 4 years Trophy Stall has generously sponsored the Guyana Fitness Games, Fitness Expo, this year is no different as Trophy

criss fit and trophy stall – Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves, Event organiser of the Kares Fitness Expo 2019 collects one of the trophies on offer from Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

Stall has come on board as a sponsor for the 5th annual Kares Fitness Expo. The event is set to take place this weekend (today and tomorrow) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The Kares Fitness Expo promises 2 days of action packed Fitness fun starting today at 5:30pm with a 30 minute Cancer Awareness Glow Walk that starts at Genesis Fitness Gym on Durban Street and Ends at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall. The night continues at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the Soca Zumba Glow Party lead by none other than the Zumba queen herself, Noshavyah King.
Tomorrow is known as competition day. The day starts at 2:00pm with the exciting Scaled Fitness Challenge and the Teams Fitness Challenge. Athletes placed first to fifth place will receive large cash prizes compliments of Kares CrossFit.
Then onto the crowd favorite, Strongman competition at 5:30pm, where fans will see athletes from Guyana and Suriname go up against each other for a chance at the Strongman title. The Strongman athletes will also be walking away with large cash prizes compliments of Kares Crossfit. Every athlete will walk away a winner. Thanks to Trophy Stall and Kares Crossfit.

