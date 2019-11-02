Third “pirate” remanded for brutal killing of Corentyne fishermen – Commander optimistic of capture of accomplices

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A third alleged pirate was yesterday appeared in the Albion Magistrate Court for the murder of four Corentyne fishermen in Corentyne waters
.Lennox “Breeze” Grimmond, 38 stood before Magistrate Renita Singh as he heard the charge read to him. Grimmond of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne, Berbice is accused of murdering Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Marvin Tamasar and Lamar Petrie between October 5 and 6. He was unrepresented and not required to plead to the indictable charge.
He was remanded to prison and is set to return to court on November 7, along with the other two accused. Grimmond was arrested on Thursday and subsequently processed for court after advice was given by the DPP.
On Thursday, Narine Dhanraj called “Chu-Chu-Bai” and Suresh Sumdatt called “Buckman”, both fishermen of Belvedere Village were also charged jointly for the murder of the four fishermen.
They were arrested last week Friday and allegedly confessed to executing the heinous crime. They had implicated three others.
Police are still on the hunt for O’Brian Fraser called “Shines” of Eversham Village and Anonth Boodrage called “Andy” of Belvedere Village. Police have issued a wanted bulletin for their arrest. Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus told Kaieteur News that he is optimistic that they will be captured by weekend.
Captain Vishnu Seeram and crewmen Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Lamar Petrie and Marvin Tamasar sailed out on the “SARA-1” vessel from the Number 65 fishing wharf October 5 for a two week fishing trip, from which they never returned.
The following week, a bound corpse washed up on the Abary foreshore. Two days later, police on the Corentyne visited the families of Seeram, Kissoon, Tamasar and Petrie to inform them that Seeram’s boat was found between the Wellington Park and Phillipe Village foreshore.
The bodies found were identified by their relatives as Kawal Ajai Kissoon and Lamar Petrie, the other two are yet to be found.
Nov 02, 2019Chandler smashes ton in O-50 division By Zaheer Mohamed Centuries by Sachin Singh, Bhim George and Oswald Chandler and a five-wicket haul from Greg De Franca highlighted the opening day of the third...
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Let’s go stage by stage then you decide if the dialogue between the PNC and the AFC on the prime ministerial candidate... more
The Americans parade their rich and successful. We tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement. We idolise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]