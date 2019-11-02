Third “pirate” remanded for brutal killing of Corentyne fishermen – Commander optimistic of capture of accomplices

A third alleged pirate was yesterday appeared in the Albion Magistrate Court for the murder of four Corentyne fishermen in Corentyne waters

.Lennox “Breeze” Grimmond, 38 stood before Magistrate Renita Singh as he heard the charge read to him. Grimmond of Cromarty Farm, Corentyne, Berbice is accused of murdering Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Marvin Tamasar and Lamar Petrie between October 5 and 6. He was unrepresented and not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was remanded to prison and is set to return to court on November 7, along with the other two accused. Grimmond was arrested on Thursday and subsequently processed for court after advice was given by the DPP.

On Thursday, Narine Dhanraj called “Chu-Chu-Bai” and Suresh Sumdatt called “Buckman”, both fishermen of Belvedere Village were also charged jointly for the murder of the four fishermen.

They were arrested last week Friday and allegedly confessed to executing the heinous crime. They had implicated three others.

Police are still on the hunt for O’Brian Fraser called “Shines” of Eversham Village and Anonth Boodrage called “Andy” of Belvedere Village. Police have issued a wanted bulletin for their arrest. Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus told Kaieteur News that he is optimistic that they will be captured by weekend.

Captain Vishnu Seeram and crewmen Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Lamar Petrie and Marvin Tamasar sailed out on the “SARA-1” vessel from the Number 65 fishing wharf October 5 for a two week fishing trip, from which they never returned.

The following week, a bound corpse washed up on the Abary foreshore. Two days later, police on the Corentyne visited the families of Seeram, Kissoon, Tamasar and Petrie to inform them that Seeram’s boat was found between the Wellington Park and Phillipe Village foreshore.

The bodies found were identified by their relatives as Kawal Ajai Kissoon and Lamar Petrie, the other two are yet to be found.