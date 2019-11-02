Security guard charged for shooting woman in the eye at hotel

A security guard, who allegedly discharged a loaded firearm and shot a woman in her right eye and knee, was yesterday released on $100,000, bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly when he appeared in Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Anthony Grannum, 30, of Charlestown, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 27, 2019, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, he discharged a 12 gauge shotgun within 100 yards of public space.

Police prosecutor Christopher Morris made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.

According to details of the charge, Grannum was on duty at El Sol Hotel, while being armed with a shotgun loaded with 12 live matching rounds.

He was seated on the third floor of the hotel with the shotgun pointing downwards.

It is alleged that the defendant squeezed the trigger and a round hit the ground, ricocheted, and hit the woman in her right eye and her right knee.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she is still a patient.

Senior Magistrate Daly, released the defendant on $100,000, bail and the conditions are that he must lodge his passport and report to the Alberttown Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to November 29, 2019.