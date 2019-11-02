Rest Team beat Jaguars by 98 runs As Singh (88) & Nedd (4-65) shine despite Barnwell’s 47

Led by 4-65 from West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashamed Nedd and an unbeaten 88 from Skipper Vishaul Singh the Rest team beat the Guyana Jaguars by 98 runs in their second and final practice game at the Enmore Community Centre Ground on the East Coast yesterday despite 47 from the inform Chris Barnwell.

The Rest Team watched by a handful of fans in the stands, batted first in sunny conditions on a slow track and reached 288-9 when their 50 overs expired on the large venue before dismissing the Jaguars for 190 in 42.1 overs.

Thirty-year-old Singh, the diminutive left-hander from GCC who played three Tests, led the way with a solid unbeaten 88, while his GCC team mate Renaldo Alli-Mohammed supported with 58.

Kemol Savory, batting at number three for the Rest Team, continued his consistency, but when set for back-to-back fifties in the practice matches on 34, he was dismissed.

Tevin Imlach was the other Rest Team batsman to reach 30 as off-spinner, Jamaican Ramaal Lewis, had 2-36, while left-arm pacer Raymond Reifer, who was a part of Barbados Tridents which won the seventh edition of the CPL, was unusually expensive, conceding 60 runs in his eight overs and picked up two wickets.

The Guyana Jaguars, who has lost 10 of their 13 semi-finals since winning their last Regional 50-overs title when they beat Barbados at Bourda in 2005, responded badly when Tagenarine Chanderpaul who made five from seven balls, was removed by Keon Joseph.

Barnwell, who hit three sixes in 47 from 41 balls to follow-up his unbeaten 74 at Bourda, got support from Chanderpaul Hemraj 39 from 71 balls with three fours and a six, Lewis, batting at number eight, who made 39 from 44 balls and Anthony Bramble (34).

Skipper Leon Johnson was removed by Joseph for six from 14, while Jonathon Foo was caught and bowled by Ali-Mohamed.

Nedd was supported by Joseph (2-34) and Ali-Mohamed (2-27).

Savory and Gudakesh Motie played for the Rest Team while Clinton Pestano sat out yesterday’s game.

The Jaguars leave for Trinidad on Monday where they play the West Indies Emerging Players at the Brian Lara Academy on November 7. (Sean Devers)