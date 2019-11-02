Non-payment of taxes hinders payout of salary increase for City Police

Several ranks of the City Constabulary have complained News of the failure of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to pay them their eight percent salary increase. In January 2019, then Town Clerk Royston King had announced that the Council would be paying all its staffers, including the constabulary ranks, an eight percent increase. Almost two years later, the constabulary ranks are complaining bitterly about the Council not living up to its promise.

The Council, however, has been unable to honour its obligation as it is battling a financial crisis. This is according to Mayor Ubraj Narine, who reminded that the public is well aware of the Council’s financial status. According to the Mayor, the Council has been experiencing difficulties paying staffers as persons are reluctant to pay rates and taxes despite being granted amnesty.

The Mayor revealed that the issue was brought to the attention of the Local Government Commission and the Guyana Labour Union, earlier in the week.

He insisted that the Council is working to ensure that the monies are paid out by the end of the year.

“I cannot make any promises,” he declared, adding that since he assumed office, he has been trying to ensure that staffers are paid on time. He nevertheless disclosed that other staffers are also facing this problem.

A few weeks ago, the city constabulary ranks related to this newspaper that they have become frustrated with the situation. They are now asking for the intervention of the relevant authorities.

One of them said, “Every time monies get approved for us, we have to wait two to three years before we get it. This thing going on for too long… We deserve the same treatment like every other worker in the public sector.”

Another rank said that she has been working with the constabulary for several years and this issue is a norm.

Yet another related that she was tired of the Council and its broken promises.

“Is bare promises and more promises and you are not receiving nothing. Year after year is the same thing. If they ain’t paying us on time, is always something one after the next. We are working and need to be paid and treated like everyone else.”

In a letter dated December 19, 2018, which was addressed to Carvil Duncan, General Secretary of the Guyana Labour Union, Paulette Braithwaite, Human Resources Manager at (M&CC), wrote: “I am directed by the acting Town Clerk to inform you that Council hereby acknowledges its indebtedness to ranks of the City Constabulary based on the recent increase announced by government for the members of the Disciplinary Services.”

In the letter, Braithwaite further stated that Council regretted its inability to make the necessary payments to its staff during the month of December 2018, which was as a result of its “current financial constraints. The letter adds, “However, Council will make the necessary payout during the first quarter of 2019. Please convey Council’s regret to your members, and assure them that the organisation is committed to honouring its obligations.”