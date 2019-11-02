MMZ Masters overcome MMZ Future Youths

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Meten Meer Zorg Masters trashed Meten Meer Zorg Future Youths by seven wickets in a 25 overs match played at the West Meten Meer Zorg Community Centre Ground over the weekend.

The victorious MMZ Masters team

Winning the toss and batting first MMZ Future Youths lose R. Khan (00) with the fifth ball of the innings, stumped from the bowling of Hamendra Kowlessar.
The Youths struggled to 61 all out in 17 overs with K. Latchu scoring 18 off 38 balls; extra contributed 14. Hamendra Kowlessar had two for 11from three overs and Sham Persaud had 2 for 14 from his 5 overs.
In reply, the Masters raced to 62 for 3 in nine overs, with Muneshwar Balgobin scoring 29 from 15 deliveries, with two sixes and three fours, Mohan Chaitram got 14 and Chabiraj Ramcharran 11.
The Winner Trophy and man of the match trophy were sponsored by Supreme Petroleum.

