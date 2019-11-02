Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Man threatens to chop woman for walking in his yard, ends up with ganja charge

Nov 02, 2019 News 0

A twenty-four-year-old farmer was yesterday released on $50,000, bail using threatening language, abusive language and possession of narcotics.

Charged: Dellon Richardson

Dellon Richardson, of 46 Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, the matters were called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to all three charges after they were read to him.
Richardson was charged for using abusive and threatening language towards Aretha Rofeno, at Friendship Squatting Area, on October 28, 2019, after those two matters were reported to the police station by Rofeno.
When the police went to the defendant’s home to make the arrest, they allegedly found a black plastic bag, which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics.
The contents were measured and amounted to 300 grams of cannabis.
Richardson was cautioned and he allegedly told the police that, “I was given it to sell.” That led to his arrest and being charged for three offences and put before the court.
According to information received, the defendant called the woman a name other than her own and told her that anytime he catches her walking through his yard, he would chop her.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness, the prevalence and the punishment the offences attract.
However, Chief Magistrate McLennan released the defendant on $50,000, bail and the matters were adjourned to November 22, 2019, and transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Courts.

