Kingston likely to replace Alves as Crime Chief – Top Cop says Alves unlikely to return from leave

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Acting Crime Chief, Superintendent Michael Kingston, is likely to be confirmed as the country’s next Crime Chief.
According to the Commissioner of Police Leslie James, a decision will soon be made on whether Kingston will assume the position or another person will take over.
“Well you know there is a current acting Crime Chief. Very soon, a decision will be made whether to confirm the current acting Crime Chief as the Crime Chief or whether to have another person put in place”.
He made this disclosure yesterday when asked by media operatives whether Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves will be returning from administrative leave.
“Alves is on administrative leave and I can say to you that is likely to lead him straight into retirement”.
Commissioner James had said the Force was dealing with certain ‘administrative issues’ regarding Alves that needed to be sorted out.
When asked to clarify what these issues are, his only reply was “I just said to you the decision was made that he would remain on leave into his retirement.”
Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves was sent on administrative leave following a string of damning allegations of police corruption in Berbice.
Ranks alleged that some of their colleagues were receiving bribes to protect criminal elements, and on one occasion, reportedly received payment to execute a police rank who was set to give evidence in a drugs case.
It was also claimed that a now bandit, prior to his demise, had made several calls to a senior cop in the city.
Concerns were raised regarding Alves’s position as the Crime Chief with direct access to security matters. Subsequently, OPR launched a probe and Alves was sent on leave.
