Indian national vanishes after scamming several business people of over $800M

A prominent city businessman has reportedly vanished with over $800M, leaving several businesses across the country reeling.

The businessman, Ajay Bathija, was one of the biggest traders in the city, supplying many of the major retail outlets across the country with stationery, electronics, curtains, generators and a host of other items.

He owns the popular Balaji Trading on King Street.

He reportedly collected more than $800M in the last two weeks from the businesses, telling them that he is bringing in items early for Christmas.

However, last week, his customers, who include a number of the biggest retailers, were suddenly unable to reach him.

His cell phone rang out.

One man said he was told that his shipment of stationery was on the wharf and he had to advance $6M.

The victim tried to contact the businessman again last week Thursday. However, there was no answer.

He said he heard that Bathija, who came from India two decades ago working at one of Regent Street’s biggest retailers, had left for a sudden trip to Panama.

Even then he was not too worried. He had been doing business with Balaji Trading for a while.

On Sunday, he awoke early and was browsing his phone when he saw a report that the businessman and wife, Tricia Bathija, had disappeared with hundreds of millions.

He immediately jumped out of bed and tried to reach Bathija’s cell again. It rang out.

On Monday, he journeyed down the King Street location of Balaji Trading and found to his horror that another prominent businessman had taken over the operations.

There were other similar stories which suggested that Bathija was a highly trusted individual, with his customers acknowledging that they would often advance him money.

Recently, he has been purchasing US currency in large quantities.

He even paid as much as $240 for US$1, an indication that he was desperate for US currency.

Two of his customers are prominent hotel owners.

One Water Street businessman said he borrowed money to advance Bathija.

“We can’t get him now. We understand that he has left the country. His store, his vehicles and home are still there and he won’t be returning.”

A number of the persons who lost money include Indian nationals who own stores in the downturn area.

“I doubt Ajay is heading to India. If he has taken up and left with the people’s money, he going elsewhere, not India, as he would be found there,” one source said.

Kaieteur News was told that Bathija left his Regent Street employer about six or seven years ago, opening Balaji Trading on King Street.

He was well-liked and appears to be doing good business.

“Nobody can understand it. He was one of the biggest traders.”

One business alone reportedly gave Bathija up to $120M. The owner is the one reportedly running Balaji now.

Yesterday, the business was open.

Another businessman from Water Street claimed he gave Balaji $40M.

“These were for things that Ajay was bringing in for Christmas.”

As of now, Kaieteur News was told that the businesses have not officially made a police report.

In fact, a number of angry customers who did not get their orders delivered had been visiting the King Street store.

They have also visited the former employee of the business at his Regent Street Store.

“We are shocked at this news. I worked with this man here for years. He is a cool man. We can’t understand it,” a former work colleague said.

Nobody wants to come on record to talk about it.

Balaji Trading is located in the popular True Value building.