Guyoil on board for West Side 5th annual Jamboree

Country Boy Promotions has gained the backing of Guyoil for the hosting of the West Side fifth annual Jamboree which is set for tomorrow at the Uitvlugt Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara.

At a simple ceremony held yesterday at Guyoil, Providence location, Jacqueline James of the entity’s Marketing Department presented the sponsorship cheque to Nigel Belle of Country Boy Promotions.

The Jamboree includes dominoes, football and softball cricket competitions.

Belle informed that the entrance fee for the dominoes is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, the runner up a trophy and $120,000, third place a trophy and $80,000 and fourth place a trophy and $40,000.

The entrance fee for the softball competition is $12,000 and the winning team will be given $150,000 and a trophy and runner up $50,000 and a trophy. Entrance fee for the football attracts an entrance fee of $5,000; the winning team will pocket a trophy and $80,000 and the runner up a trophy and $40,000. The football will be played on a 5-a-side basis.

According to dominoes organiser Mark Wiltshire, the player who shares the first love in the final, the most valuable player, the player who scores the most sixes in the final, the best dressed team and the team with the most female players will receive a trophy and $10,000 each. Wiltshire informed that the competition will be played on a three round aggregate points system and the final must be concluded tomorrow night.

A keen competition is expected and teams are asked to be on time so as to facilitate a prompt start. Double six-time is 13:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Belle on 699-5114 for registration.

Among other sponsors on board are; Sunrise Marine, Caribbean Medical Supply, R. Reuben Sawmill, Mangal and Sons Lumber Yard, Eclipse Sports bar, M. Sankar Supermarket and Hardware Store, Sanjay’s Gas Station and Mini Mart, Triple N Gas Station, Two Brothers Gas Station, Toto Gas Station and V and N Supermarket. Additional entertainment will be provided by Notorious International, Slingerz Family, Jingliest Sound System, Thunderbolt, Stereo Sonic and One Man Band among others.