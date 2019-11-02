Guyana to participate in regional consultation on assessing needs in the criminal justice system

Judges from Guyana and other countries from the English-speaking Caribbean will be participating in the Caribbean Regional Judges’ Consultation on Assessment of Needs in the Criminal Justice System in the Caribbean, which will be held on Thursday, November 7, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening (JURIST) Project said that it will participate in the United Nations Development Project (UNDP)’s, which is aimed at determining how best the UNDP can add value to current efforts and initiatives on improving the justice system in the Caribbean.

The UNDP Offices of Barbados and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Belize, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, with technical support from the UNDP Regional Hub in Panama, are currently producing a Needs Assessment Report on the judiciaries in the Caribbean, covering Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

This one-day consultation will focus on the identification of areas of strength and weaknesses of the judiciaries in participants´ countries in order to inform the data collection and fieldwork for the assessment. This will be followed by a country mission to validate any findings, where UNDP will have the opportunity of requesting an audience with participating judges as well as with other relevant stakeholders identified during the course of the consultation.

The consultation will be in a round-table format with participants asked to highlight their own challenges, needs and recommendations in specific areas related to the criminal justice system in their jurisdictions.

Participants will also include judges Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Key civil society organisations (CSOs) and regional justice experts from the region will also be invited.