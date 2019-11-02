Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

GTT honours Queen’s College as it observes 175th Anniversary

In recognition of the 175th Anniversary of Queen’s College (QC), Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has donated GYD$100,000 to the Board of Governors of the college.

GTT PR Manager, Jasmin Harris presents QC Board Representative, Dawn Holder with Cheque of value $100,000.

GTT’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, Jasmin Harris said, “GTT is always happy to support observances like these. I extend congratulations to the Board for achieving 175 years under their belt. That is commendable, especially since Queen’s College is one of the first schools established in the Guyana.”
Harris added, “We believe it is important for the salvaging of historical entities to celebrate with them this milestone.”
According to the press statement, GTT has supplied the school with GTT memorabilia and phone cards to give out as prizes for the school’s annual fair slated for November 2, 2019.
Alfred Granger, Chairman of the QC Board of Governors and Past Executive Secretary for the QC International Alumni Association, lauded GTT for its support of the school over the years. “GTT has been very supportive of Queen’s College under my chairmanship. For over two years, the company has funded our annual fair, our cricket team’s travel to Barbados, and now our 175th Anniversary; I am truly grateful”, Granger said.
The education institution was established in 1844 by Bishop William Piercy Austin as the Queen’s College Grammar School for boys. Beginning with an enrolment of just 15 students and two tutors, the school now has over 600 students. For over 136 years, the college has maintained itself as Guyana’s longest-surviving college and the country’s premier secondary school through its ability to adapt to change and improve.

 

