GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Singh ton propels Regal All Stars; George century boosts SVC Corriverton; Wellman Master’s De Franca grabs 5 for

Chandler smashes ton in O-50 division

By Zaheer Mohamed

Centuries by Sachin Singh, Bhim George and Oswald Chandler and a five-wicket haul from Greg De Franca highlighted the opening day of the third edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which commenced yesterday at several venues.

Singh’s century handed Regal All Stars a 100-run win over United Brothers at Queen’s College ground in the Open segment. Regal All Stars posted 224-3, taking first turn at the crease. Singh hammered 110, while Delroy Perreira made 44 and Fazal Rafiek 41. United Brothers were bowled out for 124 in 15.5 overs in reply. Ravindra Ramnauth and Perreira claimed three wickets each, while Rafiek had 2-0.

Regal All Stars signaled their intention early on when they defeated defending champions Speed Boat by 66 runs in their opening fixture. Regal All Stars took first strike and managed 170-8. Sachin Singh made 46 and Sewchand Budhu 33; Wazeer Hussain captured 3-24. In reply, Speed Boat were bowled out for 104 in 15.4 overs. Hussain scored 37; Dianand Ramnauth and Delroy Perreira took three wickets each.

At DCC, Cotton Field Wild Oats scored 151-8, taking first knock. Shaz Grovesnor led with 76 and Sheldon Alexander got 20; Mark Harold claimed 3-35 and Richard Latif 2-35. SVC responded with 153-4 in 15.5 overs. Latif scored 62 and N. Singh 31; Mark Pearson had 2-42.

Cotton Field Oats batted first and piled up 204 all out in 20 overs. Franky Satrohan top scored with 63 and Davindra Mohan made 39; Suraj Boodhoo and Keisho Ramsarran took two wickets each. Farm XI mustered 164 all out in 15.4 overs in reply. Ameer Khan and Rejesh Reddy scored 33 and 29 respectively. Sunil Rajbance had three wickets.

SVC batted first and scored 187-7. Richard Latif struck 73, while N. Singh made 38; W. Keeper had 3-32. Bartica were sent packing for 60 in 13 overs in reply. J. Khan made 19 as Latif bagged 4-10.

In the Over-45 division at Queen’s College ground, Success Masters batted first and scored 122-9 with Hackim Majeed scoring 26; A. Haniff claimed 3-28. Narine Masters responded with 125-2. Dianand Singh struck 73.

SVC Corriverton took first knock and piled up 234-3 against Success Masters. Bhim George stroked an unbeaten 109, while Vishwanauth Lutchman made 76. Success Masters made 99 all out in 17 overs in reply. Vishnu Baljit made 20 as Ronald Evelyn took 3-6 while Mahase Lutchman, Raj Matura and Prahalad Singh had two each.

SVC Corriverton batted first and scored 190-5. George hammered 73 while Richard Patterson had 2-34. Invaders Masters were limited to 89-8 in response. R. Rampersaud made 32 not out; Vishwanauth Lutchman had 3-15 and Ronald Evelyn 2-12.

At Everest CC, Regal Masters scored 130 all out in 17.3 overs. Ramesh Deonarine made 50 and Eric Thomas 25. Greg De Franca bagged 5-22. Wellman Masters replied with 131-5 in 19.3 overs. Nandram Samlall top scored with 44 while De Franca made 32. Saheed Mohamed captured 4-18.

Fisherman Masters posted 181-7, taking first turn at the crease. Patrick Khan scored 53 and Troy Ramsaywack 27; Manoj Arjune claimed 3-29, while Mark Fung and S. Latchman had two each.

HS Masters were bowled out for 164 in 19.3 overs, in reply. N. Chand made 27 and Fazal Ally 25; Jagdesh Persaud snared 4-20.

Wellman Masters posted 176-8, taking first strike. Wayne Jones and Greg De Franca made 34 and 33 in that order. Mark Fung had 3-19, while R. Persaud and Manoj Arjune had two apiece. HS Masters were restricted to 123-9 in reply. N. Hassan scored 30, Fazal Ally 26 and Shaun Massiah 19; Troy Lewis, L. Thom, Jones and Sheldon Perch took two wickets each.

Regal Masters rattled up 180-8, batting first. Mohendra Arjune struck 62 and David Harper 45; Stanley Mohabir had 3-36 and Pooran Singh 2-24. Fisherman Masters managed 124-6 in response. Jagdesh Persaud slammed 57 as Mahendranauth Parsnauth captured 3-16.

At Bourda, Invaders Masters managed 139-8. L. Narine scored 69 not out; M. Persaud had 2-29. Narine Masters responded with 140-5. D. Singh scored 43.

In the over-50 division at Queen’s College ground, Guyana Rockaway Legends got to 138-6, taking first knock versus Regal Legends. Hemraj Diaram scored 28 as Zamal Zakier grabbed 3-14. Regal Legends responded with 139-5 in 18.5 overs. Mahendra Hardyal and Mahase Chunilall made 36 each with the former being unbeaten.

Ramchand’s Legends batted first and mustered 77-7 against Regal Legends; D. Ramsarran got 18. Regal Legends responded with 78-3 in 10 overs. Eon Abel scored 24.

At Bourda, Ramchand’s Legends took first strike and managed 139-7. Seeraj Bhimsain led with 70; Mark Bobb snared 3-24. Orlando Legends were limited to 115-9 in response. Bobb made 25; Herman Persaud had 3-17.

Guyana Rockaway Legends made 92 all out in 19.2 overs, taking first strike. R. Latcha made 19. Orlando Legends scored 93-3 in response with Tom Bacchus scoring 30.

At GDF, New York President’s XI took first turn in the middle and posted 169-7. Dharmindra Mohabir scored 49; V. Gobin and Shiek Ally had two scalps each. Savage Legends got 115-9 in response. Herbal Wright and Herbie Gentle scored 20 apiece as Dharam Persaud took 2-4.

At YMCA, Parika Defenders posted 254-6, taking first knock. Oswald Chandler stroked 145, while Sunil Dhaniram made an even half century. Anthony Dhanie took 2-25. Florida Guyana Hope responded with 207-6. Dhanie made 46 and W. Sankar 40; A. Beharry took two wickets.

The competition continues today.