Granger tells KN… Govt. working to ensure petroleum industry “properly and honestly” managed

Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
“We will make sure we have a first-class petroleum industry that is efficiently and honestly administered.”President David Granger gave this assurance yesterday during an interview on Kaieteur Radio.He was at the time appearing on the station’s “The Political Show”, hosted by Senior Reporter, Leonard Gildarie.
The Head of State explained that with the establishment of the Department of Energy on August 1, 2018, the government has embarked on building the human capacity needed for the industry.“We have to build human capacity, and that is responsible for the focus I have on education, particularly science and technology,” the President said.Over the past few months, the Head of State has made donations to several schools to aid in the expansion and development of its science and technology programmes.
“In order to make that industry work, we need technically and scientifically qualified people… in years to come, Guyana will be doing much better.”President Granger also noted that keen attention is being paid to the lessons from other oil-producing nations. He highlighted that measures are being implemented to ensure that benefits from the industry are properly
managed and pointed to the Sovereign Wealth Fund as an example.
“We will ensure that the policy that we have outlined in the Decade of Development puts the revenues from the Petroleum Sector in certain directions.”
The President explained that one of these will be the Education Sector and emphasised that it is important that training is being provided in the sector.
Nov 02, 2019Chandler smashes ton in O-50 division By Zaheer Mohamed Centuries by Sachin Singh, Bhim George and Oswald Chandler and a five-wicket haul from Greg De Franca highlighted the opening day of the third...
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Nov 02, 2019
Let’s go stage by stage then you decide if the dialogue between the PNC and the AFC on the prime ministerial candidate... more
The Americans parade their rich and successful. We tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement. We idolise... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]