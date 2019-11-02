Fuel shipment delay forces GPL to cut power

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is hopeful that a supplier for heavy fuel oil (HFO) will come through this weekend, ending a shortage that has caused several power cuts.

The shortage has forced the state-owned power company to shut power from several communities in a scheduled manner.

According to the company, it is experiencing a shortfall in generation as a result of an inadequate supply of HFO.

This has resulted from delays in delivery by the contracted HFO supplier.

“Consequently, we are operating some of our generating sets, which are dual fired, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Fuel Oil (LFO). Unfortunately, some of the generating sets are not achieving the expected output on the LFO.”

GPL said that the reduced output from the generators has adversely impacted the company’s ability to reliably meet demand.

“GPL expects to receive supplies of HFO over the course of this weekend, which will lead to an improvement in the situation. GPL apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers as a result of this temporary situation. The company will publish any areas that would be affected.”