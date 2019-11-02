Latest update November 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fuel shipment delay forces GPL to cut power

Nov 02, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is hopeful that a supplier for heavy fuel oil (HFO) will come through this weekend, ending a shortage that has caused several power cuts.

GPL is hoping that a delayed fuel shipment will arrive this weekend, thus averting the need to introduce scheduled power outages.

The shortage has forced the state-owned power company to shut power from several communities in a scheduled manner.
According to the company, it is experiencing a shortfall in generation as a result of an inadequate supply of HFO.
This has resulted from delays in delivery by the contracted HFO supplier.
“Consequently, we are operating some of our generating sets, which are dual fired, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Fuel Oil (LFO). Unfortunately, some of the generating sets are not achieving the expected output on the LFO.”
GPL said that the reduced output from the generators has adversely impacted the company’s ability to reliably meet demand.
“GPL expects to receive supplies of HFO over the course of this weekend, which will lead to an improvement in the situation. GPL apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers as a result of this temporary situation. The company will publish any areas that would be affected.”

More in this category

Sports

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Singh ton propels Regal All Stars; George century boosts SVC Corriverton; Wellman Master’s De Franca grabs 5 for

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Singh ton propels Regal All...

Nov 02, 2019

Chandler smashes ton in O-50 division By Zaheer Mohamed Centuries by Sachin Singh, Bhim George and Oswald Chandler and a five-wicket haul from Greg De Franca highlighted the opening day of the third...
Read More
Trophy Stall supports Kares Fitness Expo 2019

Trophy Stall supports Kares Fitness Expo 2019

Nov 02, 2019

Rest Team beat Jaguars by 98 runs As Singh (88) & Nedd (4-65) shine despite Barnwell’s 47

Rest Team beat Jaguars by 98 runs As Singh (88)...

Nov 02, 2019

MMZ Masters overcome MMZ Future Youths

MMZ Masters overcome MMZ Future Youths

Nov 02, 2019

Guyoil on board for West Side 5th annual Jamboree

Guyoil on board for West Side 5th annual Jamboree

Nov 02, 2019

Banks sponsors South American 10k championship

Banks sponsors South American 10k championship

Nov 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Greed is Groovy

    The Americans parade their rich and successful. We tear ours apart. The Americans worship material achievement. We idolise... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019