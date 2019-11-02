Banks sponsors South American 10k championship

Banks DIH Limited has teamed up with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) for second leg of the 17th Annual South American 10K road race tomorrow in Guyana.

The race will start at Carifesta Avenue and will proceed to University of Guyana junction before returning to the National Park circuit for the finish.

The event will be sponsored under the Rain Forest Waters brand the Company announced during the handing over of the sponsorship cheque by Colin King, Waters Brand Manager to AAG President Aubrey Hudson on Thursday at Thirst Park.

Banks DIH Limited remains one of the major sponsors of the event over the years.

Hudson expressed gratitude to the Company for its continued support of the event which brings together some of the top local and international distance runners.

This year, runners are expected from Kenya, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, United States, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and host Guyana.

Guyanese athletes dominated the first leg staged last weekend in neighbouring Suriname with the trio of Winston Missingher, Cleveland Thomas and Jonathan Fagundes capturing the top three places, while Sheama Tryell and Kissanna Glenn placed first and second in the ladies’ category.

The race will start at 15:00 hours.