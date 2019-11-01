Woman, who was asked to leave station, jailed for assaulting Sgt.

A woman who was asked to leave a city Police Station compound was yesterday placed behind bars for assaulting the Police Sergeant who asked her to remove herself if she had no business there.

Twenty-year-old Keisha Burke was about to start her trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess when she decided to change her plea to the six charges against her.

The first two charges alleged that on May 13, 2019, at East La Penitence, Burke unlawfully assaulted Police Sergeant Odecia Johnson, a peace officer who was acting in the execution of her duty, and on the same date and at the same location, Burke damaged a pair of spectacles valued $40,000 belonging to Johnson.

Also on the same date and at the same location, the next two charges read that the defendant unlawfully assaulted Johnson so as to cause her actual bodily harm, and she resisted arrest from the said Sergeant Johnson, who was acting in the execution of her duty.

The final charges against Burke stated that on May 13, last at East La Penitence within public hearing she made use of indecent language and also behaved in a disorderly manner.

On the first occasion that the matter was called the accused had denied the charges however, she opted to change her plea yesterday which caused the magistrate to impose the sentence on her.

According to the facts of the case, on the day in question around 08:30hrs Johnson noticed a female standing in the East La Penitence Police Station compound and she instructed a Police Constable to ask the accused if she needs assistance or if she had no business in the compound, to ask her to leave.

However, subsequently to being approached by the Police Constable the accused began to behave in a disorderly manner and even after leaving the compound Burke continued.

It was then that the Sergeant herself went to Burke and asked her to desist from such behaviours. After issuing the warning, the Sergeant attempted to arrest the woman but received several cuffs to her face which caused her glasses to break.

When given the opportunity to address the court Burke stated that she was at the Police Station concerning a matter and she was told to wait outside. According to the woman, the Sergeant approached her in an unpleasant manner and even shoved her.

This angered her and as a result she committed the acts mentioned in the charges.

Magistrate Bess sentenced the woman to 14 days in prison for the assault charge and also imposed a fine of $50,000 in total for the remaining charges.