Woman, 87, displaced by miner, gets help

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and a team, yesterday met with displaced Region 8 resident, Lucille ‘Mami’ Williams.

According to the ministry, the team comprised members of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commision (GGMC, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs (MoIPA).

Williams is living in a remote area known as Karisparu Village in the Potaro-Siparuni Region 8.

Williams and family had complained about unfair treatment at the hands of a miner, and apart from wide publicity given to the complaint, the matter was raised by Toshao Edward McGarrell of Chenapau at the recent National Toshaos Conference held October 8-11, 2019.

During Minister Trotman’s engagements at the conference, he undertook to visit the community and to meet with Williams himself, rather than rely on anecdotal information and reports.

Following coordination with Toshao McGarrell, and the GGMC, the visit was made possible.

According to the ministry, on location, the team met with Williams and family and benefited from the translation services provided by Ovid Williams of MoIPA.

Minister Trotman explained that he had come to get a firsthand view of the situation and explained that it was President David Granger’s personal wish that every citizen be treated with respect and dignity, and the Government wanted to ensure that Ms. Williams’ issues were addressed.

Trotman and the team handed over $150,000 worth of groceries and other essential items and committed fulfilling the requests by the family for a chain saw, zinc sheets and other essential building materials to facilitate the construction of a house for Williams.

“Further, Minister Trotman gave an undertaking that mining would not be allowed to interfere with Ms. Lucille Williams’ peaceful enjoyment and occupation of her homestead and farm. The items are expected to be delivered before November 30, 2019.”

The woman had claimed that her home was destroyed by a miner and she was forced to live in a tent.