Wife killer challenges death sentence

Nov 01, 2019 News 0

Sentenced to death by hanging on October 17, 2014 for the murder of his reputed wife, Seema Singh, Rupert Brown is challenging his sentence and conviction at the Court of Appeal which is to commence hearing his case on Monday, November 18.

MURDERED: Seema Singh

Randolph Brown

Justice Brassington Reynolds had imposed the death sentence on Brown, also known as ‘Bird Man’, who was found guilty by a jury for the May 29, 2011 murder of Singh.

Singh, 30, a mother of two, was murdered at Helena Number One Village, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). According to reports, Singh, who hails from Richmond Village, Essequibo was stabbed multiple times about her body. Details of the matter suggested that Brown, who had shared a common-law relationship with the woman, became enraged after she left their Mahaica residence to visit her children in Essequibo.

The woman had promised to return within a certain time but when she did not, Brown went in search of her. The man eventually caught up with his wife at a relative’s house in Mahaica, where she had sought refuge. According to reports, Brown, in a fit of rage, stabbed his reputed wife several times about her body. An eyewitness had recounted that the accused only stopped when the woman ceased screaming and was lying on the ground, gasping for breath.

Moments after the incident, the injured woman was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital but was eventually transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she succumbed.

