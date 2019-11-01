Latest update November 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open from tonight

Nov 01, 2019

From tonight the National Gymnasium will be the venue for plenty of fistic fury and pulsating boxing as the much anticipated Terrence Alli National Open Boxing tournament commences and runs until Sunday.

Asheer Al Azeem

The championships will take on an international flavor as there are three overseas based boxers scheduled to compete. Asheer Al Azeem and Steven Chan are the two boxers are from the USA and each night is scheduled to start at 19:00hrs.
Their participation will mark the first time in over five years that overseas based fighters have entered the National Open with the intention of claiming a place on the National team to participate in the Caribbean Championships slated for Trinidad from December 4-9.
Boxers from across Guyana are expected to match gloves over the next three days and the end the National team will be selected. Caribbean Bantamweight Champion Keevin Allicock will Box in the feature Bout of the Championship.
The weigh-in was conducted yesterday afternoon at the Gymnasium. Al Azeem’s grandfather, Dewan ‘Fighting Rajah’ Singh fought for British Guiana and beat Freddy ‘The Kid’ Simmons for the vacant Lightweight title. (Sean Devers)

