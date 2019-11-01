US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open from tonight

Latest update November 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
From tonight the National Gymnasium will be the venue for plenty of fistic fury and pulsating boxing as the much anticipated Terrence Alli National Open Boxing tournament commences and runs until Sunday.
The championships will take on an international flavor as there are three overseas based boxers scheduled to compete. Asheer Al Azeem and Steven Chan are the two boxers are from the USA and each night is scheduled to start at 19:00hrs.
Their participation will mark the first time in over five years that overseas based fighters have entered the National Open with the intention of claiming a place on the National team to participate in the Caribbean Championships slated for Trinidad from December 4-9.
Boxers from across Guyana are expected to match gloves over the next three days and the end the National team will be selected. Caribbean Bantamweight Champion Keevin Allicock will Box in the feature Bout of the Championship.
The weigh-in was conducted yesterday afternoon at the Gymnasium. Al Azeem’s grandfather, Dewan ‘Fighting Rajah’ Singh fought for British Guiana and beat Freddy ‘The Kid’ Simmons for the vacant Lightweight title. (Sean Devers)
Nov 01, 2019Hamenauth Dindyal and Vivian Albert scored half-centuries while Pradesh Balkishun made 40 and captured three wickets to spearhead Enterprise to victory over Golden Grove ‘A’ while Cleon McEwen...
Nov 01, 2019
Nov 01, 2019
Nov 01, 2019
Nov 01, 2019
Nov 01, 2019
A mutual friend of Charrandass Persaud indicated to me that Charran always conveys to him the need to chat with me. It... more
Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most of the faiths in Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]