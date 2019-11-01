Supervisor forces security guards to clean fowl pen – demanded part of their salary

A group of security guards working at the Anna Regina office of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) are disgusted at the way they are treated by their supervisor.

Speaking with this publication yesterday, one of the security guards claimed that they are forced by their boss to clean his chicken pen, yard and even house.

But what is even worse, is that he allegedly demanded they pay him $2,000 out of their salary, and have recently increased the sum to $5,000 whenever their bonuses is paid.

Kaieteur News understands that the supervisor is a 74-year-old man who resides at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

He supervises a group of seven security guards.

The men said that they aren’t mindful if the supervisor had asked for assistance, due to fact that he is a pensioner who lives alone with his wife.

“They would have been willing to assist,” one of the guards said.

They are annoyed that he is using his authority to forcefully demand a cut of their salary.

“We were contracted to be security guards looking over the equipment owned by the ministry that were left at different locations along the Essequibo Coast,” they said.

They argued that at no time were they told that part of their job would be to clean for their supervisor, or for them to pay him a monthly contribution.

One of guards along with another colleague decided to take a stand and have filed a report against the supervisor.

The men claimed that they made their way down to the Ministry’s sub-office located at Anna Regina and lodged a complaint.

This was also confirmed by an accountant who works at the ministry’s office.

The accountant said that the two security guards did come and told him of their plight.

He added that he took written statements, and had forwarded the complaints to the personnel department of the ministry and is now awaiting advice on how to address the issue.