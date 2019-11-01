Search called off for ‘missing’ Berbice fishermen – hunt on for remaining suspects

Family members of missing Berbice fishermen, Marvin Tamasar and Vishnu Seeram have discontinued search efforts to retrieve their bodies.

They had teamed up with other residents in the area to scour the Corentyne River in an effort to find the bodies of the ‘missing’ men but all attempts to date have proved unsuccessful.

Hope for their survival was lost after investigators revealed that the two suspects who were arrested confessed to killing the four-member crew in an attempt to rob them of their catch.

Murder was not the intent but they confessed that the men put up a fight resulting in them being bound, chopped and thrown into the dark, murky waters.

While those two men appeared before the court to answer for their involvement in the crime, police are on the hunt for two remaining suspects: 21-year-old O’Brian Fraser called “Shines” of Eversham Village, Corentyne and 21-year-old Anonth Boodrage called “Andy” of Belvedere Village, Corentyne.

Seeram’s mother, Sarswattie Inderjeet, was one who held on to strong hope that her son was still alive. According to her, all hope has gone since the men confessed but she still has concerns about her son’s body.“I know they confess that they kill them bai but me waan know way me son body deh. I waan know if they tell police ah spot way

they throw dem overboard cause’ we search all over, police help we search and so but I still waan know way me son body deh. If they seh dey chop dem and throw dem in de wata, way dem body deh, how it cyan find yet and dem other bai own find?”

On October 5, 2019, Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Marvin Tamasar and Lamar Pertrie left the Number 65 fishing wharf on the SARA-1 in high spirits, eager to venture out to sea and expected to return in two weeks.

But plans went awry when a week after, police informed family members that the boat captained by Seeram was discovered between the Wellington Park and Phillipe foreshore. Blood was found on the fishing seine while the boat engine and crew had vanished.

A bound corpse was subsequently discovered at Abary. It was later identified as the decomposing body of crew

member Kissoon. Kissoon’s wife, in tears, recalled that her husband’s face was merely a skull and his body sported chops, cuts and bruises.

Just a few days later, another body washed up at the Abary foreshore, bound at the hands and feet. That was the body of Petrie.

The autopsy conducted by State Pathologist, Nehaul Singh, revealed that both men died of chop wounds to the head and drowning.

Guyana is still recovering from the previous April 2018 piracy attack in Suriname waters that left at least 12 fishermen still missing and feared dead.

A Commission of Inquiry was ordered by President Granger into the violent hijacking. It was expected to be completed since September 2, 2019 but has since been extended due to the lack of sufficient evidence.