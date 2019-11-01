Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy to square off in final tomorrow 4th EBFA / Ralph Green U-11 League

They have both played undefeated to date and have duly earned the right to contest the final of the 4th edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League sponsored by USA based Guyanese Ralph Green which be contested tomorrow at the GFF National Training Center, Providence, EBD.

Vurlon Mills Academy which toped Group ‘A’ and then moved on to the semi finals where they trounced Kuru Kururu Warriors 5-0 will take on Riddim Squad which won Group ‘B’ and went on to take care of their semi final against last year’s champs, Timehri panthers, 2-0.

Whilst the Academy boys are exposed to consistent training on a weekly basis at the new Vurlon Mills Academy, the Riddim Squad lads have been doing their thing at the Mocha Ground and fancy their chances of taking the champions trophy come tomorrow.

The respective Coaches, former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Vurlon Mills and Shawn Maloney will no doubt have been putting in some extra work as they seek to end the tournament on a high as one of the two teams would keep their unbeaten record intact, which team that’ll be, is anybody’s guess.

Sponsor Ralph Green will be attending tomorrow’s matches along with GFF President Wayne Forde and GFF Executive Member with responsibility for the EBFA, Dion Inniss.

The Third place match will commence at 09:30hrs with the final at 10:15hrs. Players of the first and second placed teams will each receive replica trophies whilst third and fourth attracts medals; the Most Disciplined Player, Best Goal Keeper, Most Promising Player, Top Goal Scorer and Most Valuable Player, The Best Coach and the Team receiving The Sportsmanship Award will all be presented with plaques.

The tournament had commenced on Saturday September 14 last with 12 teams placed into two groups. Group ‘A’ consisted of Vurlon Mills Academy, Timehri Panthers, Fruta Conquerors, Eagles FC of Stewartville, Diamond United and Samatta Point/Kaneville.

Group ‘B’ was made up of Riddim Squad, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Swan FC, Friendship All Stars, Grove Hi Tech and Agricola Red Triangle.