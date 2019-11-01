Patterson willing to debate Jagdeo on release of state contracts, other issues

This was the promise on Wednesday by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, as he challenged Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, to a public showdown.

The official was taking aim at the former President on a number of projects which Jagdeo claimed no paper work of preparation existed.

However, during an appearance Wednesday evening with Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, on The Political Show, hosted on Kaieteur Radio, 99.1/99.5 Fm, the official said he is prepared to come back to the studio with his evidence of feasibility studies of state projects, if Jagdeo comes with his.

Jagdeo, in an earlier show, had taken Patterson to task, reportedly calling him a liar.

In an “equally loud voice” Patterson said he is also calling Jagdeo a liar.

Both ministers were on the show to talk about their track records ahead of general elections in early March.

With oil production to start in December, there are huge stakes.

“He claims that I am lying about not having feasibility studies….I will tell you now Mr. Jagdeo…show me yours and I will show you mine.”

He called on the former president to come with his feasibility studies for the Amaila Falls access road project, the fibre optic cable project from Lethem, the Berbice Bridge project, the two Chinese ferries, the location of the Vreed-en-Hoop power plant, and the power submarine cable across the Demerara River.

Claiming that the former President, currently the leader of the People’s Progressive Party, which is in the Opposition, is all about “talk and bluffs”, Minister Patterson urged Kaieteur Radio to invite both of them “…and I will bring everything.”

He said he is willing for a debate.

“I talk to my kids’ every day so it will not be different at all.”

The minister also took on former Junior Finance Minister, Juan Edghill, whom he called a “big liar”.

Edghill had called on Patterson to release the modified plans for the US$150M airport at Timehri.

However, Patterson said he has given the plans to Edghill.

In the past, Patterson’s party while in the Opposition prior to May 2015, had called on the PPP to release several state contracts but there had been steadfast refusals on many fronts with the government of the day claiming that there were confidentiality clauses which debarred such an undertaking.

In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny on state contracts, with calls for more transparency.