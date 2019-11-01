Latest update November 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Patterson willing to debate Jagdeo on release of state contracts, other issues

Nov 01, 2019 News 0

“I talk to my kids’ every day so it will be no different at all.”

Minister David Patterson

Opposition Leader, Bharrat

This was the promise on Wednesday by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, as he challenged Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, to a public showdown.
The official was taking aim at the former President on a number of projects which Jagdeo claimed no paper work of preparation existed.
However, during an appearance Wednesday evening with Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, on The Political Show, hosted on Kaieteur Radio, 99.1/99.5 Fm, the official said he is prepared to come back to the studio with his evidence of feasibility studies of state projects, if Jagdeo comes with his.
Jagdeo, in an earlier show, had taken Patterson to task, reportedly calling him a liar.
In an “equally loud voice” Patterson said he is also calling Jagdeo a liar.
Both ministers were on the show to talk about their track records ahead of general elections in early March.
With oil production to start in December, there are huge stakes.
“He claims that I am lying about not having feasibility studies….I will tell you now Mr. Jagdeo…show me yours and I will show you mine.”
He called on the former president to come with his feasibility studies for the Amaila Falls access road project, the fibre optic cable project from Lethem, the Berbice Bridge project, the two Chinese ferries, the location of the Vreed-en-Hoop power plant, and the power submarine cable across the Demerara River.
Claiming that the former President, currently the leader of the People’s Progressive Party, which is in the Opposition, is all about “talk and bluffs”, Minister Patterson urged Kaieteur Radio to invite both of them “…and I will bring everything.”
He said he is willing for a debate.
“I talk to my kids’ every day so it will not be different at all.”
The minister also took on former Junior Finance Minister, Juan Edghill, whom he called a “big liar”.
Edghill had called on Patterson to release the modified plans for the US$150M airport at Timehri.
However, Patterson said he has given the plans to Edghill.
In the past, Patterson’s party while in the Opposition prior to May 2015, had called on the PPP to release several state contracts but there had been steadfast refusals on many fronts with the government of the day claiming that there were confidentiality clauses which debarred such an undertaking.
In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny on state contracts, with calls for more transparency.

 

More in this category

Sports

ECCB Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket continues tomorrow Dindyal, Albert, Cleon McEwen score 50s

ECCB Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket continues tomorrow Dindyal,...

Nov 01, 2019

Hamenauth Dindyal and Vivian Albert scored half-centuries while Pradesh Balkishun made 40 and captured three wickets to spearhead Enterprise to victory over Golden Grove ‘A’ while Cleon McEwen...
Read More
US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open from tonight

US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open...

Nov 01, 2019

Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy to square off in final tomorrow 4th EBFA / Ralph Green U-11 League

Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy to square...

Nov 01, 2019

MACORP 13th Annual Invitational Golf Tourney on this weekend

MACORP 13th Annual Invitational Golf Tourney on...

Nov 01, 2019

Let’s Bet Sports 100 Balls Tourney – New Amsterdam/Canje Guymine to face Rose Hall Canje in final on Sunday

Let’s Bet Sports 100 Balls Tourney – New...

Nov 01, 2019

Guyana Rockaway, Cotton Field Wild Oats to debut as GSCL Inc. / PM T20 Cup bowls off today

Guyana Rockaway, Cotton Field Wild Oats to debut...

Nov 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THE DOCTOR COMES FIRST

    Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most of the faiths in Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019