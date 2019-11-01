Patentia resident sentenced to two years for illegal gun

A labourer, of Lot 404 Patentia West Bank Demerara, was yesterday sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to possession of an illegal firearm charge.

Sherwin Glenn, 30, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul in the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

According to information received, on the day in question, several police officers, who were on patrol, saw the defendant acting in a suspicious manner and asked to conduct a search on him.

While the search was being conducted the said illegal firearm was found in the defendant’s possession. The defendant was cautioned and he admitted to the offence. He was arrested, taken into custody and later charged.

Magistrate Seepaul, after listening to the facts of the charge sentenced the defendant to spend the next two years behind bars.