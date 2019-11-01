Latest update November 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One week later… No signs of murder witness or vehicle – family offers reward for info

Nov 01, 2019 News 0

As it moves to one week since 36-year-old Collin Rodney of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge has gone missing, family members are becoming increasingly worried about the young man.

James Fraser called ‘Dab’

Missing: Collin Rodney

Osafo Grundell called ‘Safo’

This has moved the family to offer a reward in an effort to solicit information that can aid them in finding out about the missing man’s whereabouts. Collin is a key witness, in relation to the murder of his cousin Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.
Collin went missing after he left home on Friday last, the same day that he was supposed to be present in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to complete his evidence into the murder.
The distressed mother of the missing man, Jacqueline Hunter, had told Kaieteur News that her son left home around 08:45 hrs on the day in question.
“He had to return to court to be cross-examined by the defendants in the matter. When he left home, I didn’t see what he was wearing because by the time I look outside, he was already in his car leaving.”
Ms. Hunter indicated that since Friday her son did not return home and his silver grey Allion motorcar bearing registration number PRR 1076 has since vanished also. She added that calls to her son’s cell phone have gone unanswered, something that her son is not known to do.
Police Prosecutor of the case, Dominic Bess, when contacted by this publication had said that the witness did not show up to court for the hearing.
However, Ms. Hunter is of the opinion that the defendants in the matter may have gotten to her son. According to the woman, one of the defendants is said to be deep in drug operations and several witnesses in relation to this matter have received threats. To the best of her knowledge, her son has not received any threats.
Her son as a key witness is very important as he can place one of the defendants at the scene of the crime and can also testify in relation to his cousin identifying his killer before his death.
A police missing person report has since been made.
Thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called ‘Safo’ from Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown are on remand before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged that between April 25, and April 30, last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown they murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.
The defendants were not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.
According to reports, Marlon, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown was involved in a heated argument with Grundell, Fraser and another man called ‘Curl Up’.
The defendants reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Marlon, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion, of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge was also shot in the process.
The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Dion was treated and sent away, while Marlon was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The family of Collin Rodney can be reached at telephone numbers: 699-0087, 687-9898 and 225-9306. It must be noted that all information provided will be treated with full confidentiality.

 

More in this category

Sports

ECCB Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket continues tomorrow Dindyal, Albert, Cleon McEwen score 50s

ECCB Elizabeth Styles 40-over Cricket continues tomorrow Dindyal,...

Nov 01, 2019

Hamenauth Dindyal and Vivian Albert scored half-centuries while Pradesh Balkishun made 40 and captured three wickets to spearhead Enterprise to victory over Golden Grove ‘A’ while Cleon McEwen...
Read More
US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open from tonight

US pair to compete in Terrence Alli National Open...

Nov 01, 2019

Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy to square off in final tomorrow 4th EBFA / Ralph Green U-11 League

Riddim Squad and Vurlon Mills Academy to square...

Nov 01, 2019

MACORP 13th Annual Invitational Golf Tourney on this weekend

MACORP 13th Annual Invitational Golf Tourney on...

Nov 01, 2019

Let’s Bet Sports 100 Balls Tourney – New Amsterdam/Canje Guymine to face Rose Hall Canje in final on Sunday

Let’s Bet Sports 100 Balls Tourney – New...

Nov 01, 2019

Guyana Rockaway, Cotton Field Wild Oats to debut as GSCL Inc. / PM T20 Cup bowls off today

Guyana Rockaway, Cotton Field Wild Oats to debut...

Nov 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • THE DOCTOR COMES FIRST

    Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most of the faiths in Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019