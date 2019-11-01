One week later… No signs of murder witness or vehicle – family offers reward for info

As it moves to one week since 36-year-old Collin Rodney of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge has gone missing, family members are becoming increasingly worried about the young man.

This has moved the family to offer a reward in an effort to solicit information that can aid them in finding out about the missing man’s whereabouts. Collin is a key witness, in relation to the murder of his cousin Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.

Collin went missing after he left home on Friday last, the same day that he was supposed to be present in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to complete his evidence into the murder.

The distressed mother of the missing man, Jacqueline Hunter, had told Kaieteur News that her son left home around 08:45 hrs on the day in question.

“He had to return to court to be cross-examined by the defendants in the matter. When he left home, I didn’t see what he was wearing because by the time I look outside, he was already in his car leaving.”

Ms. Hunter indicated that since Friday her son did not return home and his silver grey Allion motorcar bearing registration number PRR 1076 has since vanished also. She added that calls to her son’s cell phone have gone unanswered, something that her son is not known to do.

Police Prosecutor of the case, Dominic Bess, when contacted by this publication had said that the witness did not show up to court for the hearing.

However, Ms. Hunter is of the opinion that the defendants in the matter may have gotten to her son. According to the woman, one of the defendants is said to be deep in drug operations and several witnesses in relation to this matter have received threats. To the best of her knowledge, her son has not received any threats.

Her son as a key witness is very important as he can place one of the defendants at the scene of the crime and can also testify in relation to his cousin identifying his killer before his death.

A police missing person report has since been made.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called ‘Safo’ from Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown are on remand before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that between April 25, and April 30, last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown they murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.

The defendants were not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

According to reports, Marlon, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown was involved in a heated argument with Grundell, Fraser and another man called ‘Curl Up’.

The defendants reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Marlon, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion, of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Dion was treated and sent away, while Marlon was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Collin Rodney can be reached at telephone numbers: 699-0087, 687-9898 and 225-9306. It must be noted that all information provided will be treated with full confidentiality.