Mechanic ‘accidentally’ kills self with shotgun

Four people are in custody as police try to ascertain how a 46-year-old mechanic ended up dead with a 10-gauge shotgun wound to his chest.

They are being told that the victim, Joseph Mahadeo, called ‘Terry’, of Parika Back Dam, East Bank Essequibo, accidentally shot himself while holding the firearm between his legs.

The incident occurred at around 17.00 hrs on Wednesday at Goat Creek, Essequibo.

Mahadeo was employed at a mining camp that is owned by a Parika businessman.

It is alleged that Mahadeo and three others were travelling on a tractor when the mishap occurred.

Police were told that the men were some four miles away from their camp when the tractor developed mechanical problems. The driver allegedly sent Mahadeo to the camp to collect a hose and other items.

On arrival in the camp, the general manager allegedly gave Mahadeo the keys to a safe, which contained a length of hose, as well as the GM’s licensed single-barrel shotgun.

Mahadeo allegedly collected the hose, but also took the shotgun without the GM’s permission.

The men repaired the tractor and continued towards the camp. The driver alleged that when they were about a mile from their destination, he heard an explosion.

Mahadeo, who was sitting at the front of the tractor, slumped to the right.

The driver said he stopped the tractor and observed that Mahadeo was bleeding from a wound to the left side of his chest.

Police, who were contacted and went to the scene, found three live 12-gauge cartridges in Mahadeo’s right side pocket. Ranks found the shotgun some 10 feet behind the tractor. A 12 gauge round was in the chamber.

The mechanic’s body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and then to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour to await a postmortem examination.